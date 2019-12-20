FortisBC to bring new outdoor rink to Chilcotin Road Elementary School in 2020

The 30x40 foot slab will be perfect for a future skating rink

Matt Mason of Fortis BC (from left), along with Chilcotin Road Parent Advisory Council representatives Sarah Sigurdson, school principal Gregg Gaylord, Jackie Altrows, Bri Floberg and Ryan Brown and Carrie Grant of Fortis BC stand at the location where a new outdoor play area will be built next spring at the school. Angie Mindus photo

By this time next year, Chilcotin Road Elementary School in Williams Lake will have a lovely outdoor skating rink to add to its existing country charm thanks to the funds and efforts of FortisBC and its staff.

“We are always looking for ways to give back to communities and who doesn’t like an outdoor rink,” said Matt Mason of FortisBC.

FortisBC staff including Mason, Ryan Brown and Carrie Grant were on hand at the school recently to make the announcement and to have a look at the site where they and other Fortis BC staff and their families will take part in the company’s ‘Community Giving Day.’

The result of that day will be a 30×40 foot cement or asphalt slab that students and the neighbour can use year-round, with the goal of the parent advisory council to eventually build a roof over top to shelter the area from the weather.

Mason said FortisBC is donating about $5,000 for materials and the equipment needed on site, while FortisBC staff and their families will volunteer their time to build it.

“It will provide endless opportunities for all-year play,” said Bri Floberg, Chilcotin PAC president, noting they are very thankful for the donation.

Chilcotin Road Elementary School principal Gregg Gaylord said the outdoor area will be a great additional to the school.

“It will be another wonderful spot for students to play — and thank you to FortisBC for their generous donations,” Gaylord said.

For FortisBC employee Ryan Brown and his wife Tammy, who helped bring the idea to the forefront, they love the idea of FortisBC bringing volunteers and supplies together for a great local cause.

“It’s really nice to be able to give back in our community,” said Ryan Brown. “No strings attached.”

