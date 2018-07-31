High school dormitory reunion spurred on by former Riske Creek student, Lorne Buckle

Diana French

Special to the Tribune/Advisor

Sometime in the late 1940s it occurred to School District #27 trustees that more students from the outlying areas might complete secondary school in Williams Lake if they had an affordable place to stay. So, they established a dormitory that opened in 1952 on Second Avenue, where the school board offices are now. It was a good move. Many students may not have completed Grade 12 without the dorm, which closed in 1968.

The idea for a reunion came about when Loren Buckle and a friend, who both had pictures from dorm days, got talking about a book, and maybe a reunion. Others liked the reunion idea, and as Loren says, it snowballed. Lucille (Bosworth) Erlandson, Donna (Buckle) Ablitt, Barry Laird, Carol (Overton) Taylor, Julie (Rankin) Mazur, Diane (Robinson) Reay, and June (Kinvig) Eckert formed the organizing committee. The biggest challenge was locating former Dormies. The reunion was held on the weekend of April 29, 2017 with over 200 attending from all over B.C. and Alberta. Loren chaired the organizing committee and also organized the memory book as a keepsake for the participants. It is a delightful look at some local history.

Back in the day, students came from far and wide to stay at the dorm. The cost to parents was reasonable. It was open seven days a week, but students who lived close enough went home for weekends. Students from farther away often went with them and lifelong friendships were made.

Living in a residence was quite a change for students who hadn’t been away from home before, and for some, modern conveniences like electricity and inside plumbing were a treat, as was the two channel black and white TV. The dorm had two floors, boys on the first, girls on the second, and two staff members, matron and cook. The Dormies did the housekeeping, everything from helping the cook to cleaning washrooms. In 1964 the girls decided the boys shouldn’t do dishes because it “wasn’t manly” but that didn’t last long. The number of students at the dorm varied from year to year, ranging from 30 to 70. Students were allowed to go downtown but there were strict curfews. There were in-house recreational activities, and dances and parties to celebrate special events. All Dormies participated in school activities.

Loren was a natural to do the memory book. He is from a pioneer Chilcotin family and has a good knowledge of local history. His grandfather Henry (Harry) Durrell, was a Riske Creek pioneer. Born in Pembroke Ont. and raised on a farm there, Harry headed west in 1891, at age 21, working his way across the country with stops in Manitoba and Alberta. He spent several years working at Douglas Lake Ranch where he learned the ranching business. Moving on, he heard about haying jobs at Riske Creek, went to check it out and fell in love with the area. He worked haying at Beaumont Meadow, and in 1895 he settled on land across the Chilcotin River from Beaumonts. That was the beginning of the Wineglass Ranch.

Harry took on many jobs to finance his dream. He worked on the construction of the Fraser River (Sheep Creek ) Bridge in 1904, but left before the bridge was completed to put up hay on his own place – and to get on with building his cattle kingdom.

In 1905 he began acquiring cattle and more land. It was a time of change in ranching. Most Chilcotin ranchers let their cattle graze in the winter, but an extreme cold spell in 1906-07 convinced them to put up hay for winter feed. This was a major undertaking, needing equipment and work horses. Harry was always a step ahead, and he bought 20 draught horse mares to raise work horses. Another change was the arrival of the PGE railway in Williams Lake in 1919, which meant the ranchers no longer had the long and brutal cattle drives to Ashcroft to sell their herds.

In 1916, on a visit to Chilco Ranch, Harry met Catherine MacPhail, the governess for the Tretheway children at Chilco. They married the next year, and raised three children, Jack, Don and June. Don was killed overseas in World War 11. The family lived at the “Old Place,“ a mile or two above the Becher Place, until Harry bought the Slee Ranch and they moved there in the mid 1940s. Harry may not have looked like cattleman, he didn’t “dress western,” but he knew the cattle business very well.

By the 1940s the Wineglass Ranch was well established, with a healthy herd of cattle, more than enough hay to feed them, and something special, a large garden that grew corn, tomatoes and fruit trees.

In 1933 Catherine was diagnosed with Parkinsons. June, who had been home-schooled and “boarded out” to get an education, looked after her mother.

In 1946 June married Bert Buckle. Bert was from Saskatchewan and came to the Chilcotin, as many young men did, looking for a job. He worked for the Mayfields at Riske Creek, then at the River Ranch, and along the way he met June. They bought the Tyler place at Riske Creek. In 1956 they moved to Williams Lake but later returned to Riske Creek and the Wineglass. They had four children, Donna, Gordon, Loren and Diane. Bert was killed in a lumber truck accident in 1959. Gordon died in 1961. June later married John Klassen, and they lived at Riske Creek and later Alexis Creek.

Harry died of a heart attack in 1950 and Jack took over operating the Wineglass. June inherited the Slee place and later sold it back to Wineglass. Catherine died in 1951. The ranch is still in the Durrell family, in 1995 it was recognized as a Century Ranch, 100 years in the same family. The Durrell story is recorded in the book Chilcotin, written by the Witte sisters.

Loren was born in Williams Lake, and attended Bald Mountain Elementary school at Riske Creek. He stayed in town after graduation and worked for the provincial government agent. His next job was at the Lakeview Hotel pub where he was bartender for 15 years. That was a job he really enjoyed. The pub was a favourite gathering place for Chilcotin cowboys. He was at the Overlander Pub at the Fraser Inn for a time, then went back to school to take computer training. In 1990 he joined the BC Forest Service establishment at Alexis Creek. He was active in the community there, serving, at different times as treasurer, secretary and president of the community club. In 2010 the forestry made drastic cuts at the Alexis Creek operation, Loren’s job being one of them. He returned to Williams Lake, took some time off, then went to work at Zellers selling patio furniture and barbecues until they closed in 2013. Since then he has been semi-retired, working part -time in the office at the Royal Canadian Legion.

Loren spent several years on the board of the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin. One of his pastimes now is entertaining himself and his followers on Facebook with amusing posts which give everyone a chuckle.



At 12 years old, Loren Buckle was the youngest student when he came to the dorm for Grade 8. He’d gotten ahead of the game by taking grades one and two together at Bald Mountain Elementary School at Riske Creek.