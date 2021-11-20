Former Station House resident featured in new Williams Lake mural

Libby Abbott is one of four people featured on the city’s latest mural

Growing up in what is now the Station House Gallery, Libby Abbott recalls a small but vibrant downtown Williams Lake more than 80 years ago with boardwalks and dirt roads.

“It was busy back then like it is now. It was cold in the winter and hot and dusty in the summer. It was small and everyone knew each other.”

Abbott, who is now in her 90s, is one of four people newly featured on the outer wall of the Station House Gallery. Thinking back to that time growing up on the top floor of the station, Abbott recalls the Log Cabin café and beer parlour on one corner and the grocery store TA Moore on the other.

“Christmas Day the Log Cabin caught on fire and we burnt the turkey watching all this live entertainment,” she recalled, chuckling.

There were no TVs back then, but there was lots of live entertainment always on display downtown between the businesses and the train station, which saw trains arriving every Tuesday and Friday. “For entertainment we were always watching who was coming and going.”

