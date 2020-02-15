Deb and Pat Radolla brought back many pictures of their time spent in New Zealand last years they’ll be showing off at Sta. Andrew’s next Travelogue. (Photo submitted)

Forget the winter blues with a travelogue trip to New Zealand

Come out and forget winter for a couple of hours. Bring a friend, and enjoy a relaxing evening

Winter hasn’t given up its grasp on Williams Lake just yet, so one way to put it out of your mind is to learn about visiting places where the cold and the snow are just a distant memory.

The south island of New Zealand, for example, is just such a place. Everyone is welcome to come to St. Andrew’s United Church Hall (downstairs) on Wednesday, Feb. 19, to see a great travelogue presentation by Deb and Pat Radolla as they describe their adventures in this beautiful part of the world.

Read More: Take a tour of Ethiopia at this month’s travelogue

During their month-long trip in a little Toyota camper, they visited many of the South Island’s towns, cities and beautiful natural sites.

The scenery and the landscape is breathtaking and the Radollas have pictures to prove it.

Admission to this event is by donation — whatever you care to give, and dessert is served at 6:30 p.m. The travelogue begins promptly at 7 p.m. All proceeds go towards the church’s many and varied programs including outreach in our Williams Lake community.

Come out and forget winter for a couple of hours. Bring a friend, and enjoy a relaxing evening of fellowship and armchair travel.


patrick.davies@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Deb and Pat Radolla brought back many pictures of their time spent in New Zealand last years they’ll be showing off at Sta. Andrew’s next Travelogue. (Photo submitted)

Previous story
PHOTOS: Vintage Valentine’s fun for adults of all ages

Just Posted

Forget the winter blues with a travelogue trip to New Zealand

Come out and forget winter for a couple of hours. Bring a friend, and enjoy a relaxing evening

History’s The Wild Ones shares horse management strategies with outside world

“The show truly reveals what it takes to change skins, learn and ride in the saddle out here.”

PHOTOS: Vintage Valentine’s fun for adults of all ages

This carnival-themed burlesque event was sold out for the second time in a row

VIDEO: Memorial to honour missing, murdered Indigenous women, girls, others in Williams Lake

Organizers hope it was the first of many more to come

Every day is Valentine’s Day for the Kozukis

The Kozukis have been familiar faces around Williams Lake almost all their lives

VIDEO: B.C. conservation officers, farmer rescue two elk under collapsed haystack

The conservation officers and farmer were surprised to find more than one elk underneath the haystack

No shirts, no city services: Firefighter calendar too steamy for Ontario officials

The city has never funded the calendars, but has OK’d photoshoots at city-owned properties

CFL teams under the microscope after free agency begins

While some big names remain, here’s what lies ahead leading up to next month’s CFL combine in Toronto

B.C. district to pilot school bus seatbelts

Federal tranportation ministry announces pilot following task force recommendations

Fifth presumptive case of COVID-19 virus identified in B.C.

The woman, in her 30s, travelled from Shanghai and lives in the Interior Health region

CFL’s Edmonton Eskimos keep team name following consultations

Talks stem from 2015 concerns about Inuit people being used as mascots in sports

Industry warns of empty shelves as CN rail blockade hits ninth day

Goods that could run out soon include fresh food, baby formula and propane

B.C. logging costs can’t be increased now, forest industry says

Wood pellets in demand, but waste recovery isn’t economic

Apparent ‘urine drinking’ prank in B.C. shows kids still don’t understand social media: expert

UBC prof says post highlights lack of understanding by youth of the internet’s ‘invisible audience’

Most Read