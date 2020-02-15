Forget the winter blues with a travelogue trip to New Zealand

Come out and forget winter for a couple of hours. Bring a friend, and enjoy a relaxing evening

Deb and Pat Radolla brought back many pictures of their time spent in New Zealand last years they’ll be showing off at Sta. Andrew’s next Travelogue. (Photo submitted)

Winter hasn’t given up its grasp on Williams Lake just yet, so one way to put it out of your mind is to learn about visiting places where the cold and the snow are just a distant memory.

The south island of New Zealand, for example, is just such a place. Everyone is welcome to come to St. Andrew’s United Church Hall (downstairs) on Wednesday, Feb. 19, to see a great travelogue presentation by Deb and Pat Radolla as they describe their adventures in this beautiful part of the world.

Read More: Take a tour of Ethiopia at this month’s travelogue

During their month-long trip in a little Toyota camper, they visited many of the South Island’s towns, cities and beautiful natural sites.

The scenery and the landscape is breathtaking and the Radollas have pictures to prove it.

Admission to this event is by donation — whatever you care to give, and dessert is served at 6:30 p.m. The travelogue begins promptly at 7 p.m. All proceeds go towards the church’s many and varied programs including outreach in our Williams Lake community.

Come out and forget winter for a couple of hours. Bring a friend, and enjoy a relaxing evening of fellowship and armchair travel.



patrick.davies@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.