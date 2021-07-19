AL Cooper is the Forest Grove Rod and Gun Club’s new president. Cooper said he was attracted to the club by its “mom and pop” feel and looks forward to continuing the improve the club. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Forest Grove Rod and Gun Club suspending operations temporarily

President Al Cooper said this move comes out of an overabundance of caution

The Forest Grove Rod and Gun Club have suspended operations and postponed its annual Hans Saenger Memorial Trap Shoot due to the high number of wildfires in the South Cariboo.

President Al Cooper said the move comes out of an overabundance of caution. While there’s no danger of any of the club’s firearms accidentally igniting a fire, he said he wants to be careful.

“We’ve had some of the neighbours hear us shoot last Sunday and they’re worried we’re going to start a fire,” Cooper said. “We won’t start one by shooting but someone could inadvertently start one with a hot muffler on a car or a cigarette butt, so in light of all that we’ve decided to be a good neighbour and take away the risk.”

With the range located on the border of the Canim Lake First Nation Reserve, Cooper said any fire would directly impact them. The club will shut down until the fire situation and weather is more favourable.

The annual Hans Saenger Memorial Trap Shoot has been postponed until at least August. The event had been slated for July 11. Cooper can’t provide a date at this time for when the shoot will now take place but said he still intends to hold it before the year is out.


