Fofonoff, Huska inspiration for local CIBC Run for a Cure

Family and friends of the late Debbie Fofonoff and Megan Huska participated in the CIBC Run for a Cure with a walk on Sunday, Oct. 3 in Williams Lake.

Normally they attend the event in Kamloops, but due to COVID-19 restrictions held their own in the lakecity for the second year in a row, said Chad Fofonoff who mapped out a five-kilometre route for the event.

“We’ve participated since 2002. We lost our mom Debbie in 2001 and sister Megan in 2012.”

Wearing white T-shirts with the breast cancer symbol and the words “Fight Like A Girl” on the front, the all-aged team of about 30 people departed from Lake City Secondary School Columneetza campus and walked together, Fofonoff pulling his three-year-old daughter Meika in a wagon.

“Megan had these T-shirts made up in 2012,” Fofonoff recalled. “She managed to do the walk and run before she passed away two months later in December.”

This year family’s efforts raised about $1,000 and through the years has raised over $50,000.

“My sister usually raised $6,000 to $8,000 each year,” Fofonoff added, noting he is a member of the Williams Lake Fire Department and usually receives donations from other firefighters.

Debbie was diagnosed with breast cancer when she was 27, beat it, and later died of ovarian cancer at 44.

Megan was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 29 and died when she was 31.

