Floating island returns to Lac La Hache

A rainbow after the rains in Lac La Hache. (Heather Mereniuk photo- submitted) Kyle Swayze has had amazing luck fishing off the dock in Lac La Hache. (Photo submitted) Outdoor fitness class starts up in Lac La Hache (photo by Gale Ogden). Barbara Hansen Ryan Brassart bags a lake trout. (Photo submitted).

It seems like June just flew right on by.

Just by reviewing my notes for the past month, I can see that we had an overabundance of stormy days and nights. The internet is just flooded with beautiful photos of dark skies, beautiful rainbows, and gorgeous sunsets on nice days.

Guess what happens when it rains? Out come the mosquitoes and yes the potholes just get larger and larger on the gravel roads. Spout Lake Road is back to being a disaster in certain areas and a person can get a bone-jarring ride if driving a bit too fast! Time for our favourite person to pay us a visit up here.

I have always said fishing is usually good after a bit of rain. Well, judging by the photos I have been seeing on the internet, this happens to be very true. Kyle Swayze is bagging rainbows each day right off the dock and Ryan Brassart bagged a nice-looking lake trout. Congratulations on the good catches!

Shopping at the thrift store has been brisk, there are certainly lots of treasures to be found there. It is wonderful seeing the folks coming out for the weekly bingo on Wednesday nights. Both of these activities are run by volunteers and will follow the same kind of operating season, from April to October. It will be a bit of a surprise for the bingo players but it was something that was decided on by the community club board.

Gale Ogden has started an outdoor general fitness class on Thursdays from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. on the lawn outside of the OAPO, with parking available by the thrift store. Drop-in fees are $8 for non-members and $7 for members. Stop by and check it out.

For something new in town – there is a freelance tattoo artist by the name of Megan Tomkulak. Her shop is located at her home just off Felker Road and she can be contacted via Facebook — meggopokes.

Heads up: once again this year we have a floating island on Lac La Hache lake, be careful out there while boating. It seems to move all over the place and doesn’t seem to settle anywhere.

