First responders attend family skates in Williams Lake

Williams Lake Fire Department, BC Emergency Health Services, RCMP participating

This week first responders are getting on the ice with Williams Lake local residents as the Cariboo Memorial Complex hosts three hometown heroes family skates Monday March 13, Wednesday March 15 and Friday, March 17.

Four members of the Williams Lake Fire Department were on scene Monday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. to skate with children, show off one of the departments fire trucks, give away some stickers and share information.

Two girls attending a day camp at the complex stopped by to ask questions such as why they had become firefighters, how long they’d been firefighters and if they ever saved animals from fires.

On Wednesday, B.C. Emergency Health Services members will attend the skate and on Friday, members of the Williams Lake RCMP detachment.

The skates go from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.


