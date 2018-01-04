First meeting for WL Pride Committee being held tonight

Organizer hopes group will help break down stigma

Lisa Krause created this logo for the new Williams Lake Pride group.

Willa Julius is leading the push to create a group dedicated to providing safe spaces for LGBTQ people in Williams Lake.

The first meeting of the Williams Lake Pride Committee is set to take place tonight, Jan. 4 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Williams Lake library.

The goal, says Julius, is to create a safe space and support members of the LGBTQ community in the Cariboo.

“What I want this committee to be is a safe space for those in Williams Lake who are part of the LGBTQ2+ group and their allies,” she told the Tribune. “I want to bring more attention to the fact that once you are finished high school there aren’t a lot of resources or safe spaces in Williams Lake.”

LGBTQ2+ and LGBTQ are acronyms used as a group term to include lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, two spirit and other sexual orientations or gender identities.

LGBTQ herself, Julius she says the idea for the group sprouted when she was attending Pride celebrations in Kamloops, and started wondering why Quesnel had pride events and Williams Lake didn’t.

Now, she hopes the group will help break down stigma within the community, as well as provide a place for people to go once they’ve left school.

“A lot of people that I’ve had as friends growing up identify as LGBTQ, a lot of people I have worked with, myself. It’s just something that within the new millennium has been becoming more and more accepted. I feel that as humans, and as people, we are trying to move past that idea that those who identify as another gender or who are transgendered don’t have a mental illness. People who have attraction towards the same sex, they don’t have a mental illness. It’s breaking down the walls of that stigma and making it less of a scary idea for a lot of people.”

She also says that it’s particularly important to have a group like this in more rural communities like Williams Lake.

“Because of the culture within a rural community it’s important to let people know that we are here and it is not something to discriminate against. It is something that a lot of people within rural communities still may have trouble with, but it is something that I personally would like to talk objectively about in a way where people understand but can be more civil about.”

She says the first goal of the group is to broaden their voice and make sure people know they exist. She says allies are also welcome to be part of the committee.

“We would like to one day hold events, but of course during the meetings we will decide what we want to do in the year and in the future,” she says. “Similar to Kamloops Pride we want to hold events where it is a safe space and people can just visit and talk about their experiences, just make a more organized community.”

If someone is unable to attend the meeting, or wants to know more, Julius encourages them to send a message to her Facebook page: www.facebook.com/WLPride/, or attend a monthly meeting.

She’s also planning on posting the minutes of the meetings on the Facebook page.

“People who are interested can come in and we are just discussing what people would like to see for the year and just going over what the committee is all about,” she says.

Previous story
It’s a boy!

Just Posted

First meeting for WL Pride Committee being held tonight

Organizer hopes group will help break down stigma

They’re here!

Portions of the downtown are closed as Rogers Hometown Hockey starts set-up in Williams Lake

Keeping girls in the game

Strength of the lakecity’s female competitive hockey program to be showcased on Rogers Hometown Hockey Sunday (see images below story)

Museum to stay at Tourism Discovery Centre — for now

City exploring options to renovate TDC to better fit museum displays

Staged layoffs at Mount Polley in 2018 will impact 78 jobs

Mount Polley Mine is beginning staged lay-offs to pay for projects it must complete because of the 2014 breach.

Snowmobilers let the moose loose

Snowmobilers rescue moose buried neck-deep in snow in western Newfoundland

Fiscal relationship with FN gets reset with help of B.C. chief

Feds and First Nations could be about to transform the way they do business

Niagara Falls a frozen winter wonderland

Record cold temperatures have turned the natural attraction into a winter wonderland, drawing more visitors this winter than usual

Hockey royalty pays tribute to legendary Leaf Johnny Bower

A celebration of life ceremony for Canadian hockey legend Johnny Bower was held at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto on Wednesday

What you need to know: The lettuce-linked E. coli outbreak

What consumers should know about the romaine lettuce-linked E. coli outbreak

Trump ‘furious’ over new Bannon book

Trump left ‘furious,’ ‘disgusted’ by Bannon over new book

New year, new start? Not for President Trump

The first three days of 2018 brought a new array of targets for the president and the return of some familiar foes

Passenger rights group suing Air Transat over tarmac delay

Passenger rights group suing Canadian Transportation Agency, airline over tarmac delay case

Huge swath of US hit by winter storm, bringing snow, cold

Residents across a huge swath of the U.S. awakened Thursday to the beginnings of a massive winter storm

Most Read

  • First meeting for WL Pride Committee being held tonight

    Organizer hopes group will help break down stigma