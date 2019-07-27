The parade started at 11 a.m. Saturday morning. Angie Mindus photo

VIDEO: First ever Pride in the Puddle festivities a resounding success

Event supported inclusiveness in Williams Lake

Community members took to the streets Saturday to support the first-ever Pride in the Puddle event Saturday morning.

The parade kicked off at 11 a.m. led by the RCMP and saw dozens of people and floats adorned in a bright rainbow of colours to celebrate inclusion in Williams Lake.

“I’m here because I’m so proud that Williams Lake is having a Pride parade day and I am a very, very proud ally,” said Aimee Palin, one of many spectators out to cheer on parade participants.

Following the parade, many gathered in Boitanio Park where there was cotton candy, popcorn, food trucks and more.

Supporters were further delighted when Jolee O’Connor proposed in the park during the celebrations to her partner Tracei Allery. The happy couple said they were thrilled to be a part of the parade and celebrations, and that they feel Williams Lake is becoming a much more inclusive place to live where youth and adults can feel comfortable to “be themselves.”

Williams Lake Indian Band Chief Willie Sellars and School District 27 trustee Mary Forbes both took part in the parade and celebrations.

