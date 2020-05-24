Image submitted

First annual Forest Service Road Clean Up For Wildlife goes until May 31

Taking place from May 16-31, the contest is open for anyone to enter

The BC Interior Chapter of Safari Club International is inviting B.C. residents to take part in its inaugural Forest Service Road Clean Up for Wildlife contest.

Taking place from May 16-31, the contest is open for anyone to enter.

Jordan Kempf, and SCI member and part of the conservation committee, said during these times of self isolation the contest is a chance for families to get out and enjoy the outdoors while also contributing to cleaning up the environment.

“Anyone that’s motivated to get out and do some part to help B.C. wildlife, the environment and the habitat is encouraged to take part,” he said, noting he’s excited to be a part of one of the first projects the B.C. Interior chapter of SCI has organized.

“The government has its rules and regulations to follow for people, but there are ethics people should follow, as well as respect [for the outdoors,] however, there are people in society who lack that respect or are just lazy and will dump their trash out in the bush somewhere or up any forestry service road.”

He said there is enforcement, although noted it’s a difficult matter to police and, often, forest service roads are littered with garbage of both the small and large varieties.

READ MORE: Wildlife work praised internationally

“We’re just hoping to give people some incentive,” he said, noting an early bird draw for a custom-made knife, some other swag and the grand prize draw for a custom fire pit ring will be up to enter for participants who send in their photos.

Photos, including a date and a location, can be submitted online at https://bcinteriorsci.ca/projects and entered into a raffle for a chance to win one of several prizes up for grabs.

SCI’s conservation projects committee chair Ted Bocking said he hopes to see the FSR Clean Up for Wildlife become an annual event with the intention of starting small and growing it into a larger-scale clean-up.

“We have a huge density of FSRs in B.C., so the opportunity to collect garbage and give back to our environment is the main goal for us,” Bocking said.

The Cariboo Regional District, meanwhile, has said it will waive dumping fees for the event.

“People bringing in resource road clean up and backcountry clean up loads of trash in are to let the attendant [at the transfer station] know,” Kempf said.

SCI, meanwhile, works to proect the freedom to hunt and in promoting wildlife conservation worldwide.

The B.C. Interior SCI were formerly known as the “Hunters for BC,” Kempf said, however, as time progressed the group slowly transitioned to begin working with SCI Canada to develop the chapter.

For more on the SCI visit https://bcinteriorsci.ca or visit them on Facebook at Hunters for BC.


greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CaribooWildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
QUIZ: Crowds and solitude

Just Posted

A second wave of COVID-19 is probable, if history tells us anything

B.C.’s top doctor says that what health officials have learned this round will guide response in future

First annual Forest Service Road Clean Up For Wildlife goes until May 31

Taking place from May 16-31, the contest is open for anyone to enter

Editorial: Tragic loss

The death of Captain Jennifer Casey of CFS Snowbirds has been mourned across the country

Logan Macnair’s debut novel Panegyric tackles artistic integrity, unfulfilled ambition

Macnair grew up in Williams Lake and recently completed his PhD in criminology

LETTER: ‘This is a kick in the guts for me’

I am sorry but killing antlerless moose by anyone in this province is not the right thing to do

QUIZ: Crowds and solitude

As COVID-19 restrictions have been relaxed, here’s a quiz about crowded places and isolation

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Williams Lake Tribune continue its mission to provide trusted local news

B.C. premier says lessons to learn from past racism during response to pandemic

B.C. formally apologized in the legislature chamber in 2008 for its role in the Komagata Maru tragedy

Snowbirds to remain at Kamloops Airport indefinitely after fatal crash

small contingent of the Snowbirds team is staying in Kamloops, acting as stewards of the jets

Oak Bay man stumbles upon eagle hunting seal, grabs camera just in time

The eagle did ‘a perfect butterfly stroke to shore’ with its prey, photographer says

82% of all test-positive COVID-19 cases in B.C. have recovered

B.C. had 303 active cases as of Saturday, May 23

COVID-19: B.C. puts cap on number of vehicles at outdoor drive-in events

New ban on vehicles at events comes as B.C. records 18 more cases of COVID-19 and three deaths

Air Canada revises refund policy amid growing anger over cancelled flights

Air Canada said it has refunded nearly $1 billion to customers since Jan. 1

Federal parties tap wage subsidy program to avoid layoffs as donations dry up

The NDP and Greens have both applied but have not yet been approved, while Bloc Quebecois has not applied

Most Read