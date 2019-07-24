Members of the WLFD will be going door to door starting July 30 to collect items for the food bank.

Firefighters to assist food bank with ‘Christmas in July’ fundraiser

And they need your help

The Williams Lake Fire Department is once again conducting its “Christmas in July” food drive to collect donations for the Salvation Army Food Bank.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, WLFD members will go door to door in the areas of Westridge, Country Club Boulevard, Terra Ridge, Western Avenue, Midnight Drive, and sections of 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th Avenues to collect non-perishable food items.

Read more: Tribune hosts 16th annual food and toy drive

“The Salvation Army Food Bank shelves are generally running low this time of year,” says Fire Chief Erick Peterson. “The Williams Lake Fire Department is once again asking the community to help bring ‘Christmas in July’ to those that rely on the Food Bank by donating non-perishable food items for us to deliver to the Salvation Army.”

Residents who would like to participate are asked to place their donations at their front door for the firefighters to collect on July 30th. Donations can also be dropped off at the Fire Hall between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. July 30th – August 2nd.

Communities, officers grapple with explosion of human-bear conflicts in Bella Coola Valley



