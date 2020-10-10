FIRE PREVENTION WEEK: Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department

The Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department: Gail MacLellan (back from left), Ken McKay, Josh Bremner, Chief Brad Elliott, Corey Price, Randy Worsley, Rob Madill, Faith Bauer, Ryan Bauer, Drake Williams (front from left), Lorie Madill, assistant chief Sabrina Dyck, Anita Diepdael and Ryan Diepdael. The WVFD is celebrating the fire hall’s 35th anniversary on Oct. 17 from 1 to 3 p.m. “We have just upgraded all our SCBAs to composite — way lighter than steel — tanks and look forward to our new fire engine, which is designed and ready for production on final word form the Cariboo Regional District,” said Chief Brad Elliott. The WLVFD has 18 members, however, it is always looking for new firefighters.

