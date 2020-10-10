FIRE PREVENTION WEEK: Tyee Lake Volunteer Fire Department putting finishing touches on fire/community hall

Having acquired a brush truck and water tender they are prepared to keep the community safe

The Tyee Lake Volunteer Fire Department has been training weekly, with COVID-19 safeguards in mind, keeping its members’ certifications up to date. Having acquired a brush truck and water tender they are prepared to keep the community safe in the event of a wildfire. The TLVFD has also been putting in many hours, along with other members of the community, to finish the interior of its fire/community hall with hopes they will be able to train and hold community fundraising events year round. Pictured are: Tony Clark (from left), Mike Foote, Chris Lawrence, Dale Gray, Larry Straza, Rick Rhodes, Rick Jelley (chief) and Graham Smith. Not pictured are Cheryl Lawrence, Tony McEwen, Lorrie Rhodes, Derek Beaulieu, Mike Shields, Blaine Wiggins and Emma Wiggins.

