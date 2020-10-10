FIRE PREVENTION WEEK: Riske Creek Volunteer First Department growing bigger, stronger

The Riske Creek Volunteer Fire Department is served by Chief Jess Stowell and Vice President Jim Peter, along with 14 members. The Riske Creek Volunteer Fire Department recently received its first truck from the McLeese Lake Fire Department, and is currently in the works of building its department bigger and stronger to be better prepared for future, upcoming fires. Pictured are: Tristan Waslen (from left), Brodie Yanko, Rylan Stowell, Dawn Gardner, Fire Chief Jess Stowell, Vice President Jim Peter, late Fire Chief Mike Elvin , Ken Waslen, Tracey Waslen, Susanne Peter and Sheena Yanko. (Photo submitted)

