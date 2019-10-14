Riske Creek Volunteer Fire Department members Sheena Yanko (from left), Brody Yanko, Will Street, Tristan Waslen, Steve Yanko, Jesse Stowell, Dawn Gardner, Mike Elvin, Jim Peter, Sue Peter and, missing from photo, Len McLure, Ken and Tracey Waslen, Sloan Mulvahill, Ryland Stowell, Sue and Loni Roy and Meldrum family members. (Photo submitted)

Fire Prevention Week: Riske Creek Volunteer Fire Department working to become official

“We all learned after the 2017 fires working together is our future.”

Efforts to establish an official Riske Creek Volunteer Fire Department are ongoing, said chief Mike Elvin.

“It’s a big process, and a heap of paper work, and we’ve been working on this since the beginning of the year, but it’s coming along and we’re getting a lot of community support,” Elvin said.

Elvin said United Way, the McLeese Lake Volunteer Fire Department, West Fraser, the Barrier Volunteer Fire Department, Gibraltar Mine and multiple Williams Lake business have contributed to their upstart goal of making the department official.

READ MORE: 2017 wildfires spark creation of Riske Creek volunteer fire department

"We are still in need of support and help with fire gear."

If anyone would like to get in touch with Elvin they can do so at 250-659-5721 or e-mail him at jelvin@telus.net.


