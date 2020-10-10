FIRE PREVENTION WEEK: Miocene Volunteer Fire Department purchases new structure protection trailer

The society was also able to purchase an structure protection unit (SPU) trailer

The Miocene Volunteer Fire Department is led by Chief Jason Ward, and has approximately 15 active members.

“Our major achievement over the past year is we have been able to acquire almost $40,000 in equipment to build our own structure protection trailer,” Ward said.

The society was also able to purchase an structure protection unit (SPU) trailer for storage and trasnport of the equipment if, and when, it is required.

