FIRE PREVENTION WEEK: McLeese Lake Volunteer Fire Department grateful for community support

Grants like these make it possible for us to continue to provide services to our community

The McLeese Lake Volunteer Fire Department would like to thank the community of McLeese Lake for its ongoing, continued support. Thankfully, this year has been quiet for us as far as wildfires go. We would like to express our sympathies to our neighbours to the south who have experienced such a devastating wildfire season. During Fire Prevention Week we would like to remind the community that winter preparation is very important and to take advantage of this time to get all of these jobs taken care of while the weather holds. At this time we would like to acknowledge the support we have received through grants from the Provincial Gaming Commission, the UBCM through the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund and the Canadian Red Cross through the Community Resiliency Grant Program. Grants like these make it possible for us to continue to provide services to our community.

The McLeese Lake Volunteer Fire Department would like to thank the community of McLeese Lake for its ongoing, continued support.

Thankfully, this year has been quiet for us as far as wildfires go. We would like to express our symphathies to our neighbours to the south who have experienced such a devastating wildfire season.

During Fire Prevention Week we would like to remind the community that winter preparation is very important and to take advantage of this time to get all of these jobs taken care of while the weather holds.

READ MORE: Dream comes true for McLeese Lake fire department

At this time we would like to acknowledge the support we have receieved through grants from the Provincial Gaming Commission, the UBCM through the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund adn teh Canadian Red Cross through the Community Resiliency Grant Program.

Grants like these make it possible for us to continue to provide services to our community.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.