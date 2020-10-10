FIRE PREVENTION WEEK: Likely and District Volunteer Fire and Rescue Society

They are still having regular practices that comply with COVID-19 safety guidelines

The Likely and District Volunteer Fire and Rescue Society is led by Chief Denis Deschenes, first responder Captain Mike Eby and Society Chair Tyler Penner.

The department currently has 14 active members and, this fall, will be assisting seniors to check their chimneys and clean stovepipes for a donation to the fire hall.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the society’s activities have been cancelled, however, they are still having regular practices that comply with COVID-19 safety guidelines.


