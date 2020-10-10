FIRE PREVENTION WEEK: Lac La Hache Volutneer Fire Department staying at the top of its game

“We are getting a new engine this coming spring and a few other things are happening,” Murphy said.

Led by Chief Terry Murphy, the Lac La Hache Volunteer Fire Department is adapting to regular practicing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Murphy said the department stopped practicing for two months, however, is now back it it with physical distancing protocols in place, along with still attending emergency calls.

Murphy said he’d like to remind the public to keep road access to your home clear in case of an emergency.

“It can literally be a matter of life and death,” he said. “We urge residents to ensure driveways are cleared, etc., so emergency vehicles will be able to access their homes year round.”

