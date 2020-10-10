FIRE PREVENTION WEEK: Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department trained in swift water rescue

Volunteers of HVFD are very proud of their training and equipment

The Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department has 10 members trained and certified for Swift Water Rescue. (Photo submitted)

Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department (HVFD) holds regular practices, every Tuesday night and trains to BC Firefighters Playbook, NFPA Standards and has six members taking the Fire Fighter 1 course.

The HVFD is led by Chief Marc Caron, Deputy Chief Linda Bartsch, Chairman John Hollan and Treasurer Tracy Janzen.

Fire Captains include Ben Morhart, Julie Caron and Kevin Wilson, while firefighters and first responders Heather Beaman, Judy Hillaby, Steven Hoessl, Gary Isaac, Kyle Kershaw, Cecil Morhart, Paul O’Toole, Andrew Schoenle, Kyle Staples, Hannah Yahnke, Rosetta Yahnke, Abby Wilson, and junior firefighters Kacey Caron and Ronald Wilson round out the group.

With the help of the BC Lottery Gaming Grant a training building was built where real life emergency scenarios are trained for. HVFD has 10 members trained and certified for Swift Water Rescue. HVFD is training and is fully equipped for vehicle extrication. There are plans for volunteers to take the Ice Rescue Course this winter.

Members of HVFD are trained first responders and assist BC Ambulance in medical calls and emergencies in the community. The vehicle fleet includes a fully equipped emergency transport vehicle that is on site whenever there are more than six volunteers working.

The remainder of the apparatus includes a wildland/structure engine, a rapid response 4 x 4 brush truck, a 3,000-gallon water tender, and Thumper – a backup engine. There is a fully equipped and ready for hire sprinkler protection unit that can go to any area threatened by wildfire and protect structures on the forest interface.

Special thanks to Blair Erickson, Hugh Barrett, Wayne and Elaine Johnson – the support crew – who help HVFD any way they can with maintenance and upkeep. Their contribution helps HVFD run smoothly.

Volunteers of HVFD are very proud of their training and equipment and are ready to serve and protect the community of Horsefly 24/7/365.

