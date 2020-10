FIRE PREVENTION WEEK: Big Lake Volunteer Fire Department

Members of the Big Lake Volunteer Fire Department pictured left to right are: front row Kelly Burnham, Tom Urquhart, Richard Shepherd, Ken Waters, middle row Adam Woods, Scott Sollenberger, Murray Dyment, Fire Chief Joel Bruneski, Ray Bruneski, Sharon Bruneski, Virginia Waters, back row Vince Sorley, Vic Woods, Robin Dyment. Missing from the photo are Roger Mayer, Dan Swan, Glen Moore, and Mike Shannon. (Photo submitted)