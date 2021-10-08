Final Williams Lake Farmers’ Market of the season Friday, Oct. 8

Whiskey Creek Acres. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Fabiola’s Mexican Food. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Puddle Produce Farms. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Friday (Oct. 8) is the last market of the year for the Williams Lake Farmers’ Market.

From 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., Kiwanis Park will be bustling with the sights and sounds of the market, which has brought robust offerings of local foods and products all season long.

For the final market, customers can enter to win door prizes and check out more than 40 vendors who offer everything from hot take-out food, preserves, processed meats, baking and beverages to artisans and crafters.

