Fawn visits public works yard office in Williams Lake

Mechanic walked in and noticed the fawn Tuesday

The fawn, its mom and sibling have been hanging around the Public Works Yard for the last couple of days. Photo submitted

A public works mechanic in Williams Lake had a little fawn visit his office Tuesday.

Gary Muraca, the director of municipal services, said the fawn, its sibling and their mom have been hanging around the public works yard for a couple of days.

“The mechanic was having coffee and he could see something out of the corner of his eye,” Muraca said. “Then when he went into his office, he saw the fawn was in there. He backed up and the fawn went out into the yard again.”

Muraca said it is common for deer to be in the cemetery grounds nearby and that’s where this particular family was.

One day the mom jumped over the fence into the public works yard.

The fawns couldn’t jump over so she walked back and got them to follow her.

“They have been eating the grass in the public works yard,” Muraca added. “It’s pretty safe in here. Potentially they will find their way out again.”


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Countdown starts to 2020 BC Summer Games

Just Posted

Storied coach brings European Football School to Williams Lake Youth Soccer Association players

The Esler Soccer Field was filled with Cariboo players for the 15th European Football School

Williams Lake hires former Olympian as director of community services

With a starting date of Aug. 12, Ian James will replace Geoff Paynton who left on July 5

Agriculture water, land-use survey crew on task in Cariboo region

Travelling in a blue Ford F150, the team of three are doing inventory

Crime severity index sees Williams Lake seventh place

In the past Williams Lake was top for severity, but that has been trending down since 2016

Wet’suwet’en clan launches civil lawsuit against Coastal GasLink

Gidimt’en seeking damages and costs over destruction of logging road encampment and gate

VIDEO: Missing teens named as suspects in three northern B.C. killings

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in the deaths of Lucas Fowler, Chynna Deese, unknown man

Northern B.C. double homicide, suspicious death: A timeline of what we know

Two teens from Port Alberni are now wanted Canada-wide in connection to the three deaths

B.C. teacher suspended for professional misconduct

Grade 8 shop teacher admits to use of vulgar language and profanities toward students

B.C. wine industry legend Harry McWatters dies

Among his accomplishments, McWatters founded the province’s first estate winery, Sumac Ridge Estate

Provincial health body refuses to release full findings of cancer triage system audit

Information and Privacy Commissioner asked to review redactions

Southern resident killer whale died of blunt trauma, likely from ship

J34 was found more than two years ago near Sechelt, but the necropsy findings have now been released

B.C. rail crossing death highlights risks for people in wheelchairs: watchdog

Transportation Safety Board points to ‘persistent risks faced by persons using assistive devices’

B.C. teens wanted in double homicide, suspicious death spotted in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were thought to have been seen in the Gillam area

Memorial bench painted by Vancouver woman to stay in park for now

Park board to look at options for artistic enhancements on commemorative benches

Most Read