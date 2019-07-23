Fawn visits public works yard office in Williams Lake

The fawn, its mom and sibling have been hanging around the Public Works Yard for the last couple of days. Photo submitted

A public works mechanic in Williams Lake had a little fawn visit his office Tuesday.

Gary Muraca, the director of municipal services, said the fawn, its sibling and their mom have been hanging around the public works yard for a couple of days.

“The mechanic was having coffee and he could see something out of the corner of his eye,” Muraca said. “Then when he went into his office, he saw the fawn was in there. He backed up and the fawn went out into the yard again.”

Muraca said it is common for deer to be in the cemetery grounds nearby and that’s where this particular family was.

One day the mom jumped over the fence into the public works yard.

The fawns couldn’t jump over so she walked back and got them to follow her.

“They have been eating the grass in the public works yard,” Muraca added. “It’s pretty safe in here. Potentially they will find their way out again.”



