Farmers market to relocate next to Kiwanis Park

The Williams Lake Farmers Market will be moving to a new home this spring.

The market will be relocating from Boitanio Park to a location on the corner of Proctor and 4th Avenue — beside Kiwanis Park.

Better parking, space to grow, and an area for children to play are all benefits to the new location, said Karel van de Wijngaard, market manager.

While he said he liked the treed park setting of the previous location, the new spot has a lot of potential.

“If the market keeps growing the way it has, then there should be some growth in there,” he said.

“The aim is of course, that are we going out for more vendors. The opportunity has been created, so now we can consider and allow more vendors.”

Last year’s market had a total of 73 vendors, said van de Wijngaard, with roughly three dozen coming on a weekly basis.

The market has three tiers of vendors, with the hope to attract, first and foremost, certified organic and local vendors, followed by organic non-certified vendors, and then local vendors who are organic-friendly, but may use some fertilizers.

While local produce is the main focus, the market also attracts food vendors, fruit from the Okanagan, and other craft-style shops.

“Markets are a meeting place and a place to make direct contact with the vendors,” said van de Wijngaard. “You can ask them questions: how do you grow this? Where do you grow that? And I think there is quite a bit going on.”

While the new location won’t provide as much shade as the space in Boitanio Park, van de Wijngaard said most vendors have tents, and other markets, like Quesnel’s Farmers Market, operate in similar settings.

“I think it is a very positive thing for the city and the community and the city is very much on board with that.”

The market is set to open in mid May to run every Friday, although van de Wijngaard said they are exploring the idea of hosting an open market towards the beginning of May to allow vendors with early produce an opportunity to start early.

He also said the market will be adhering more strictly to their rules and regulations this year.

His other goal is to work closely with the Community Arts Council of Williams Lake and Area to book more performances during the run of the market, and encourages anyone who wants to put out a hat and perform, as well as vendors who are interested in selling this year, to give him a call at 778-763-0666. In the meantime, van de Wijngaard encourages people to check out the Cariboo Growers Farmers Co-op, which he said tends to struggle through the winter months, both in terms of costumers and in finding produce to sell.

“If people have ideas for the Cariboo Co-op during the winter or considerations for our market by all means send them to us,” he said.

“Healthy food and lifestyle, that is the combination as far as I am concerned.”