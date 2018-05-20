Farmers Market sees successful start to season

Tara Sprickerhoff photos Silvia and Jenna Taylor check out the plants at Frank Wyjma’s booth, Frank’s Plants and Produce out of Horsefly, at the farmers market.

Now two market days in, the Williams Lake Farmers’ Market is off to solid beginning.

With more vendors expected over the coming weeks – as plants take root and the first vegetables and fruits of the season ripen – the market is settling into its new home next to the Kiwanis Park.

“It’s the first year in the new location and I think everyone is doing really well,” said Jane Bowser, market manager.

“People did like the old location [at Boitanio Park], but we’ve got way more parking, way more space and it’s a lot easier to access. It’s been a good move.”

Bowser recently took on the position of market manager after the previous manager, Karel van de Wijngaard tragically passed away in a vehicle crash in late April.

“It’s been tough, but it is what it is. Otherwise the market has been doing really well,” she said.

The opening market on May 11 had over 20 vendors, and was packed, she said, and while week two awas a little slower, she’s looking forward to what will come.

“Hopefully at the end of the month we are getting power, so we’ve got some food vendors and some generators,” she said. “We can set up some music and have some live music in the venue as well so we are looking forward to that.”

They also have plans to install some park benches, chairs and umbrellas to provide seating places around the market.

The new market is now a “no dog zone,” and while Bowser said she’s heard some grumbling about the location, she’s sticking with the positive.

“I feel like it was a better option. Our market is growing and it really accomodates us. When we were at the old location it was difficult, we were on a hill, it was difficult to locate us, the city didn’t like us being on the grass because it gets worn down. It was a healthier decision for everyone to move.”

Right now, the market has around five food vendors, with more on the list, as well as a wide selection of crafts, vegetables, and all sorts of hand made products.

For more information on becoming a vendor, or which vendors will be in the market each week, Bowser recommends checking out the Facebook page: www.facebook.com/williamslakefarmersmarket/

“We’re always welcoming new vendors, made in the Cariboo, made by yourself. We recommend they come down and we look forward to seeing everyone.”

The Williams Lake Farmers’s Market runs every Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. next to Kiwanis park.