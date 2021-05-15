Farmers’ market season underway in Williams Lake

Williams Lake Farmers’ Market manager Barb Scharf said Friday, May 7, she was glad to have everyone back for another season. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Selena Kidney, 9, with Art from the Heart, shows off her art at the Williams Lake Farmers’ Market. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Cookie Jane Bettles from 150 Mile House brings a huge amount of baking to the Williams Lake Farmers’ Market. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Donna Patterson with Redneck Gardens from Horsefly said during the Friday, May 7 market she had a good winter and is ready for the Williams Lake Farmers’ Market season as it unfolds. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Students from 150 Mile House Elementary Grade 3 culminated a waste wise tour at the Williams Lake Farmers’ Market Friday, May 7. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

It’s been blue sky and sunshine for the first two Williams Lake Farmers’ Markets of the season Friday, May 7 and May 14, in the parking lot next to Kiwanis Park.

“It’s been a little windy, but nice to see the sunshine,” said market manager Barb Scharf.

For the first day there were 33 vendors on site and more are planning to join the market.

This year non-food vendors are permitted, just no personal service such as massage therapy or tarot card reader type of services.

At her own farm, some things are still in the greenhouse and most of the hearty plants are outside.

“It has been a slow spring. We are thinking we are 10 days to two weeks behind normal for spring. The lilacs are not blooming yet. That’s kind of our marker.”

Slow spring is good in a lot of ways, she noted, adding that way the plants do not get pushed so the plants, flowers and bulbs last longer.

Her farm still has crocuses blooming in a few places.

The market will continue until the Thanksgiving weekend in October and on June 15 the first Tuesday evening market will take place.

COVID-19 restrictions are in place with everyone asked to wear masks, sanitize their hands and obey the signage as to entry and exit from the market.

“People are asked to make sure they are staying six feet away from people not in their social group,” Scharf said. “Pretend you are in the grocery store essentially.”

As the public milled about chatting with the vendors, Scharf said it was good to have everyone back.

In the afternoon a class from 150 Mile House Elementary School was on site learning about waste wise from Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society’s Mary Forbes.

“We’ve had a tour and this is our final destination,” Forbes said.

