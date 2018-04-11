Farmers market requests electrical outlets for new location

With its move from Boitanio Park to the green space next to Kiwanis Park, the farmers market is asking the City to install electrical outlets for some of its vendors

When the farmers market opens in its new location in Williams Lake some of the vendors will need access to electrical outlets.

Last month the Cariboo Direct Farmers Market announced it had entered into an agreement with the City to move from Boitanio Park to the green space adjacent to Kiwanis Park for 2018.

“We are very excited about the new location,” market member and vendor Sean McGrath told city council during its regular meeting Tuesday. “We are asking the City to provide us with power outlets for 10 vendors.”

McGrath told council they were also seeking permission to place a permanent storage container in the parking lot for storing market equipment and permission to install permanent signage indicating the dates and times of the market.

“We could have a mural of some sort painted on the C-can so it isn’t an eyesore,” he added.

Mayor Walt Cobb said he did not think a storage container would look very nice in the parking lot.

“Would it be possible to have it somewhere else?” Cobb asked. “There’s a storage area behind the pool that is fenced in. It would be close but not right out in the open.”

Responding to Cobb’s suggestion, market vendor and member Lynn Ball said that would be a “fabulous” location for the storage container.

Coun. Jason Ryll asked if the market will run on other days of the week, however, McGrath said the plan is to stick with Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for now.

While it is hoped the estimated $7,000-cost of the electrical outlets can be absorbed by the City, the market society will cover the cost of the storage container and permanent signage if they are given the go-ahead, McGrath confirmed.

Cobb said all of the requests will be considered at a committee of the whole meeting with staff.

Coun. Laurie Walters said she is very excited about the new location and hopes to see the market grow in the future.

Read More: Growers return to Williams Lake Farmers Market

 

