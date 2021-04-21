Family fashions dinosaur from recyclables during COVID-19 quarantine

Originally from Williams Lake, Carly Catalano, said the project kept them busy

Carly Catalano, originally from Williams Lake, snapped this photograph of her husband Sam Foss and their daughter Florence, 3. (Carly Catalano photo)

At the suggestion of their three-year-old daughter, a family built a paper dinosaur out of food wrappings while locked down in Perth, Australia due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carly Catalano, who is originally from Williams Lake, her husband Sam Foss and their daughter Florence spent two weeks in mandatory quarantine at a hotel. All of their food was delivered in plastic containers in plastic bags.

When asked what they should make out of the recycling, Florence suggested a dinosaur. Sam is a design engineer, but this was the first time he worked on something like a dinosaur, Catalano told the Tribune.

Florence loves dinosaurs and has been excited to have “Bagosaurus” in the family.

“We have been growing wheat grass while in quarantine and Flo has been wanting to take care of the dinosaur and feed it wheat grass,” Catalano said.

The three year old also asks to go for rides on the dinosaur and enjoys petting it when she walks by and giving it little cuddles.

The family had been living in England the last five years and had just moved to Perth, where Foss’s family is from.

Making the dinosaur kept them busy during isolation and it has been nice to share some positivity and creativity during these times, Catalano added.

On a Facebook post she said the project used one ironing board, 59 rectangular plastic tubs, 40 circular plastic tubs, one newspaper, 60 paper bags, sticky tape and about 20 hours of work.

Florence,3, rides the Bagosaurus, she made with her mom Carly Catalano and Sam Foss while they were in mandatory quarantine for two weeks in a hotel in Perth, Australia. (Carly Catalano photo)

Sam Foss and his daughter Florence, 3, work on building a paper dinosaur during lockdown in Perth, Australia. (Photo submitted)