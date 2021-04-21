Carly Catalano, originally from Williams Lake, snapped this photograph of her husband Sam Foss and their daughter Florence, 3. (Carly Catalano photo)

Carly Catalano, originally from Williams Lake, snapped this photograph of her husband Sam Foss and their daughter Florence, 3. (Carly Catalano photo)

Family fashions dinosaur from recyclables during COVID-19 quarantine

Originally from Williams Lake, Carly Catalano, said the project kept them busy

At the suggestion of their three-year-old daughter, a family built a paper dinosaur out of food wrappings while locked down in Perth, Australia due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carly Catalano, who is originally from Williams Lake, her husband Sam Foss and their daughter Florence spent two weeks in mandatory quarantine at a hotel. All of their food was delivered in plastic containers in plastic bags.

When asked what they should make out of the recycling, Florence suggested a dinosaur. Sam is a design engineer, but this was the first time he worked on something like a dinosaur, Catalano told the Tribune.

Florence loves dinosaurs and has been excited to have “Bagosaurus” in the family.

“We have been growing wheat grass while in quarantine and Flo has been wanting to take care of the dinosaur and feed it wheat grass,” Catalano said.

The three year old also asks to go for rides on the dinosaur and enjoys petting it when she walks by and giving it little cuddles.

The family had been living in England the last five years and had just moved to Perth, where Foss’s family is from.

Making the dinosaur kept them busy during isolation and it has been nice to share some positivity and creativity during these times, Catalano added.

On a Facebook post she said the project used one ironing board, 59 rectangular plastic tubs, 40 circular plastic tubs, one newspaper, 60 paper bags, sticky tape and about 20 hours of work.

Read more: In times of COVID-19: Former Williams Lake woman witnesses pandemic’s impact on Italy firsthand

Read more: In times of COVID-19: Williams Lake university student studying in New Zealand


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AustraliaCoronavirusWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Florence,3, rides the Bagosaurus, she made with her mom Carly Catalano and Sam Foss while they were in mandatory quarantine for two weeks in a hotel in Perth, Australia. (Carly Catalano photo) Florence,3, rides the Bagosaurus, she made with her mom Carly Catalano and Sam Foss while they were in mandatory quarantine for two weeks in a hotel in Perth, Australia. (Carly Catalano photo)

Florence,3, rides the Bagosaurus, she made with her mom Carly Catalano and Sam Foss while they were in mandatory quarantine for two weeks in a hotel in Perth, Australia. (Carly Catalano photo) Florence,3, rides the Bagosaurus, she made with her mom Carly Catalano and Sam Foss while they were in mandatory quarantine for two weeks in a hotel in Perth, Australia. (Carly Catalano photo)

Sam Foss and his daughter Florence, 3, work on building a paper dinosaur during lockdown in Perth, Australia. (Photo submitted)

Sam Foss and his daughter Florence, 3, work on building a paper dinosaur during lockdown in Perth, Australia. (Photo submitted)

Florence, 3, feeds the paper dinosaur some wheat grass. (Photo submitted)

Florence, 3, feeds the paper dinosaur some wheat grass. (Photo submitted)

Previous story
Romeros’ latest album garners three Canadian Folk Music Awards

Just Posted

Florence, 3, rides the paper dinosaur she made with her parents Carly Catalano, originally from Williams Lake, and Sam Foss while under mandatory quarantine in Perth, Australia. (Photo submitted)
Family fashions dinosaur from recyclables during COVID-19 quarantine

Originally from Williams Lake, Carly Catalano, said the project kept them busy

A missing persons report has been filed for 27-year-old Sidney Boyd of the Quesnel area. (Facebook photo)
Family and friends search for missing Quesnel-area man

Sidney Boyd was last seen two-weeks ago

A woman wears a protective face covering to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as she walks past the emergency entrance of Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
54 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Thirty-two people in the region are in hospital with the virus, 11 of them in intensive care

Williams Lake Pickleball Club members Marykay Simpson and Roy Simpson compete in a friendly game of doubles April 12 at the Kiwanis Tennis Courts in the lakecity. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Pickleball Club excited for outdoor season

Club continues to gain popularity in Williams Lake

BC Wildfire Service crew member Josh Hutchinson participated in a controlled burn above the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds on Tuesday, April 20 that was conducted in concert with the Williams Lake Fire Department. It was a good weather day for the burn, as on Wednesday, April 21, the BCWS is urging caution, with strong winds in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday for the region. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo Fire Centre urges caution against outdoor burning due to strong winds forecast

Public, industry asked to consider postponing burning until calmer weather

A large crowd protested against COVID-19 measures at Sunset Beach in Vancouver on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Snapchat)
VIDEO: Large, police-patrolled crowds gather at Vancouver beach for COVID protests

Vancouver police said they patrolled the area and monitored all gatherings

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Expect delays on Highway 16 West due to a landslide between Hillcrest Way and Lloyd Drive on April 21. (Ken Young/Facebook)
Traffic delays caused by landslide on Highway 16 east of Vanderhoof

Single-lane alternating traffic in effect

FILE – The Instagram app is shown on an iPhone in Toronto on Monday, March 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Judge acquits B.C. teen boy ‘set up’ on sex assault charge based on Instagram messages

The girl and her friends did not have ‘good intentions’ towards the accused, judge says

Kai Palkeinen recently helped a car stuck on the riverbed near the Big Eddy Bridge. While the car could not be saved, some of the driver’s belongings were. It’s common for vehicles to get stuck in the area due to significantly changing river levels from Revelstoke Dam. (Photo by Kai Palkeinen)
“I just sank a car’: Revelstoke resident tries to save vehicle from the Columbia River

Although it’s not permitted, the riverbed near the city is popular for off roading

Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, walks down the street with an acquaintance after leaving B.C. Supreme Court during a lunch break at her extradition hearing, in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, April 1, 2021. A judge is scheduled to release her decision today on a request to delay the final leg of hearings in Meng Wanzhou’s extradition case. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam
B.C. judge grants Meng Wanzhou’s request to delay extradition hearings

Lawyers for Canada’s attorney general had argued there is no justification to delay proceedings in the case

B.C. Premier John Horgan announces travel restrictions between the province’s regional health authorities at the legislature, April 19, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. sees 862 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday, seven deaths

Recreational travel restrictions set to begin Friday

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson is photographed following her budget speech in the legislative assembly at the provincial legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. budget lacks innovative drive, vision during uncertain times, say experts

Finance Minister Selina Robinson’s budget sets out to spend $8.7 billion over three years on infrastructure

Using panels kept cold by water circulating within them, B.C. researchers compared thermal comfort in 60 of the world’s most populous cities, including Toronto. (Lea Ruefenacht)
B.C. researchers use air conditioning to combat spread of COVID particles

Dr. Adam Rysanek and his team have proven a new worthwhile system – a mixture of cooling panels and natural ventilation

Most Read