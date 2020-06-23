An upcoming noon-hour seminar being offered online free, Wednesday, June 24, by the Women’s Contact Society in Williams Lake will explore keeping children safe and active during this summer of COVID-19. Here some local children inspect tadpoles at the Dairy Fields recently. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Family and child wellness focus of Williams Lake Women’s Contact Society online seminars

The monthly sessions are held over zoom the last Wednesday of the month

A brand new seminar series in Williams Lake focuses on family and child wellness.

In May the Women’s Contact Society launched its Lunch, Listen and Learn Wellness Seminar Series with the intent of featuring local speakers sharing their interests and talents.

Seminars will be held the last Wednesday of every month from noon to 1 p.m.

During the next session, taking place Wednesday, June 24, Dr. Matthew Burkey of the Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre (CCCDC), Vanessa Riplinger, CCCDC executive director and Dr. Chris Kriek will talk about keeping children happy, healthy and active during this summer of COVID-19.

Women’s Contact Society community liaison Eileen Alberton said the seminars are being delivered through Zoom and people interested in participating need to contact her at 250-392-4118 or e.alberton@womenscontact.org for the login password or go to the website.

“It’s what we have to do right now because of COVID-19, but hopefully one day we will be able to hold them in person,” she said.

Read more: Second International Women's Day Wellness Fair on Saturday

The format will see the speakers talk for 35 to 40 minutes and take questions.

Carrie McCormack is the WCS’s Child Care Resource and Referral co-ordinator and said in addition to the wellness seminars, they are offering a playgroup in Kiwanis Park during the summer.

It will be drop-in from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with facilitator LeRae Haynes doing music, dance and play with the children.

“There is enough room in the park for us to maintain physical distancing,” McCormack said.

Keeping in mind that a second wave of COVID-19 is expected, McCormack said they are also hosting videos on the Williams Lake Child Care Resource and Referral Facebook page with activities for families who are still isolating themselves.

Every week a new video is shared, ranging from Hola Fabiola of Williams Lake teaching movement or Kaya, the doll, sharing healthy food choices.

Read more: Heart of the Community kicks off May 17


Health and wellnessWilliams Lake

