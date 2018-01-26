Families invited to celebrate literacy Sunday in Williams Lake

A number of activities are planned for Family Fest, taking place at the Gibraltar Room on Jan. 28

Amirah Lindstrom, 3, chats about animals with Sir Read A Lot, The Literate Moose at the Williams Lake Gymnastics Club drop-in session Thursday. The moose was there to promote family literacy and read a story to the children. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Literacy is being celebrated in Williams Lake Sunday with the annual Family Fest, taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gibraltar Room.

Hosted by the Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy and Success by 6, the free event marks Family Literacy Week.

“Children who engage in play-based learning develop important literacy and social skills, setting them up for success,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Education. “Family Literacy Week is a fantastic opportunity to engage children in community activities, meet new friends and have fun, while also developing literacy skills that drive success in school and life.”

Sir Read ALot, The LiterateMoose, visited preschoolers at the Williams Lake Gymnastics Club and the Williams Lake Library on Thursday, to read a story and invite everyone to Sunday’s Family Fest.

When you share books with kids, you are giving those kids something magical – something that could change their lives forever. #literacy pic.twitter.com/kt1mH92VXy — SF Said (@whatSFSaid) January 25, 2018

Taking time every day to read or do a learning activity with children is crucial to a child’s development and improves a child’s literacy skills dramatically, while helping parents improve their skills, says Barbara Reid, a picture book author, illustrator and Family Literacy Day honourary chair.

