Families hop into Easter with second annual Realm of Toys egg hunt

Just under two hours in to the Realm of Toys and the Nerd Room’s second annual Easter Egg Hunt, already 250 goody bags had been handed out.

Williams Lake families were lined up down the sidewalk on on First Avenue South to take advantage of the fun, Easter event Saturday, which featured not only an Easter egg hunt inside the store, but also face painting, photos with the Easter Bunny and live music outside.

Photos with the Easter Bunny were being taken care of by Madison Langlands of Williams Lake Photography, who will be offering up the high quality copies for anyone who wants them on her website.

Face painting, meanwhile, was being done by Trisha Hodson of Dreamworld Arts.

Inside, Realm of Toys and Nerd Room owner Jazmyn Douillard was busy doling out goody bags to children who visited the business to hunt for Easter eggs hidden throughout the store.

The Easter Bunny was on hand — here with Cameron Lucak, eight months — for photos with Madison Langlands of Williams Lake Photography.

Realm of Toys and Nerd Room owner Jazmyn Douillard (left) hands out goody bags to guests as they leave the store after hunting for Easter eggs Saturday.

Emmy Shortreed, 5, finds two Easter eggs hidden among the shelves of toys inside the Realm of Toys and Nerd Room.

Noah Rowley, 1, has his hands and arms overflowing with Easter eggs following his hunt inside the Realm of Toys and Nerd Room.

Finlay Pickering, 4, finds some Easter eggs, and a Paw Patrol toy to take home, too.