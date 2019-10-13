Fall Leaves: A Riot of Colour an educational autumn celebration

Upwards of 15 children and their families took advantage of the beautiful, fall day Sunday, Oct. 6 at Scout Island Nature Centre for its most recent Nature Kids offering: Fall Leaves – A Riot of Colour.

The Williams Lake Field Naturalists offered the free event at Scout Island for the entire family to celebrate fall.

READ MORE: Torch passed for Nature Kids program at Scout Island

Led by Scout Island education co-ordinator Bill Gilroy, participants learned all about what leaves do, why they change colour in the fall, how trees breathe and what makes leaves green. Participants also had a chance to explore Scout Island to make a leaf collection, and to examine them closer under magnifiers.

The next Nature Kids event is tentatively being scheduled for the end of October, or early November. Check back with the Tribune for a date once it is scheduled.


sports@wltribune.com
