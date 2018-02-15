Explore China in latest in travelogue series

It’s time for another Travel and Dessert Night!

St. Andrew’s United Church welcomes everyone to another enjoyable evening featuring a travelogue and some delicious desserts.

On Wednesday, Feb. 21, Janet and Rocco Catalano will describe their second visit to China.

Come and learn about the Terracotta Warriors, the Jilin and Dragon rivers, Changchun on the border of North Korea and the sights of northern China. It’s a trip that few of us will ever get to take and the scenery and hospitality are noteworthy.

Join us in St. Andrew’s church hall (downstairs). Admission is by donation, whatever you can afford, and desserts and coffee (or tea) are included in the admission. Dessert is served at 6:30 a.m. and the presentation begins at 7 p.m. Here’s a chance for you to forget about winter for a while and to share a travel experience which may be on your bucket list.

Come on out for a nice evening of fellowship and entertainment.

Check it out!

