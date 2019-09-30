Every Child Matters: Williams Lake shows its support for Orange Shirt Day

Students from School District 27 will be at Boitanio Park for an event Monday

Staff at Cariboo Memorial Hospital are among the many employees and residents in Williams Lake showing their support for Orange Shirt Day in Williams Lake.

Boitanio Park will be a sea of orange Monday morning in the lakecity, as hundreds of School District 27 students gather to acknowledge Canada’s difficult history with residential schools.

Read More: Orange Shirt Day sheds light on dark history of Canada’s residential schools

The event gets underway at 10 a.m., with many speakers scheduled to talk, including Phyllis Webstad, the inspiration behind Orange Shirt Day.

Read More: Orange Shirt Society teams up with Royal Canadian Geographical Society for Orange Shirt Day

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.