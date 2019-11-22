Events guide: Time to get crafty in the lakecity

From the Medieval Market to Ten Thousand Villages there’s a lot to do this weekend

Some handwoven and knitted goods on sale at the Made in the Cariboo Craft Fair. Patrick Davies photo.

Nov. 21 to Nov. 23

Return of Ten Thousand Villages Market

Those looking to shop both locally and internationally, all at the same time, will be happy to hear, after a few years on hiatus, that the Ten Thousand Villages Market is returning this week to the lakecity. The event takes place this year from Nov. 21 to Nov 23 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday while the Saturday market will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Cariboo Bethel Church’s basement. Lakecity shoppers will get a chance to buy quality hand made items from around the world that help support artisans in developing countries. If you like craft fairs, you won’t want to miss the return of this one

Nov. 23 to Nov. 24

Cataline Christmas Craft Fair

This event takes place on the same weekend as the Medieval Market and other craft fairs on Nov. 23 and Nov. 24. A modest mid-sized market, the Cataline Christmas Craft Fair is a longtime favourite thanks to its lack of an entrance fee and easy to navigate space.

This year they have 29 vendors setting up shop in the Cataline gymnasium, many of them returning vendors along with a few new ones. Ford said these new vendors include the BCSPCA, the Canadian Cancer Society, Rustic Wood Creations and Sweet Legs Leggings.

The craft fair takes place on Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Nov. 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All are welcome to attend and support local students.

Nov. 23 to Nov. 24

Medieval Market

Lake City Secondary School’s Williams Lake Campus once more invites the entire community out to lighten their pockets at the famous and ever-popular Medieval Market.

A longtime staple now of the lakecity’s craft fair scene, this year the market shall return once more with more new vendors jam-packed into the halls of the high school.

Read More: Photos: Market Madness: Lakecity Locals turn out in force for craft fairs

When the market was first started years ago organizers had around 22 vendors while this year they are 105 separate vendors, with some turned away by the fair’s organizers. There will also be 105 door prizes available to enter, one from each vendor.

Musical entertainment this year will be provided by groups like Thompson Brothers, the Williams Lake Community Band, the LCSS High School Band, the Cariboo Men’s Choir and lots of student acts.

The Medieval Market takes place Saturday, Nov. 23 and Sunday, Nov. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Admission for the entire weekend is $5 or $3 for just Sunday with children 12 and under allowed in for free.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Cariboo Country Christmas Craft and Trade Fair

The Cariboo Country Christmas Craft and Trade Fair will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23. The craft fair will be held at the Elks Hall with doors opening at 10:30 a.m. and closing at 4 p.m. There will be a large variety of vendors, entertainment, food, Santa photos available by donation and wagon rides.

Wagon rides will begin at 11 a.m. and run until 4 p.m. starting at the Cariboo Country Christmas Craft and Trade Fair at the Elks Hall and will travel through town with stops at the Seniors Activity Centre, Medieval Market, Cariboo Bethel Church, the Cataline Craft Fair, and the Williams Lake Seniors Village.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Comedy on the Verge at the Overlander Pub

Comedy On The Verge is thrilled to again partner with The Overlander Pub to bring comedy to Williams Lake.

Join them on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. as they transform The Overlander Pub into Williams Lake’s best comedy club.

Headliner Steve McGowan is a likeable guy and a commanding comedian who brings an extra dose of fun and excitement any time he takes the stage. It’s been three years since he last brought the party to Williams Lake, and it’s better than ever.

Steve cheekily mixes stories of the day-to-day with tales of past relationships and the single life in tongue-in-cheek observations of the world that audiences can’t get enough of. Open, honest, and slightly frat boy, Steve’s comedy feels like a party where everyone is welcome. Steve has performed across North America, including appearances on Slice Network and Global TV.

Don’t forget feature comedian Caleb Campbell – a wild man and a born storyteller. His lovable charm will engage and entertain you with unexpected tales and thoughts. Caleb is a Comedy Bloodsport champion and a favourite at The Okanagan Comedy Festival.

The night is hosted by Andrew Verge, the lead comedian with Comedy On The Verge and a recent feature with the Canada Comedy Jam comedy tour.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Advance tickets available on Eventbrite.ca or at The Overlander Pub.



patrick.davies@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter