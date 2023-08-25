EVENT GUIDE: Something for everyone coming up in the Cariboo

1st Annual Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow Sept. 9-11 hosted by Williams Lake First Nation. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Aug. 25-26

South Cariboo Garlic Festival

The 21st annual South Cariboo Garlic Festival is back this weekend.

On the shores of Lake Lac La Hache from Aug. 26 to 27, attendees can experience homemade, homegrown, and artisan vendors from local talent in and around the Cariboo region.

Organizers Nedeen Boon and Teresa Wager said there will be 90 vendors and 12 food trucks serving hot sauces, mushrooms, fresh vegetables and flowers, chocolates, homemade goods, and, most importantly, garlic.

The festival will also have over 20 varieties of garlic, garlic braids, seed garlic, elephant garlic, fresh garlic salts and garlic powders.

“I am most excited about the food. There’s going to be amazing food choices from different ethnicities like Greek, Mexican, East Indian, you can go all around the world in the Garlic Festival,” said Boon.

A traffic management team will also be on hand to ensure limited impact to traffic on Highway 97.

To learn more about the event, how to get there, ticket prices, and what else to expect, you can go to www.garlicfestival.ca.

Horsefly Fall Fair

Aug. 25-26

This event takes place at the Horsefly Community Hall from noon to 3 p.m. Be sure to drop in! The Saturday Farmers’ Market will also be on.

Sept. 8-10

Second Annual Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow

Join T’exelc (Williams Lake First Nation Traditional Territory) September 8, 9 and 10 for the Second Annual Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow.

The event will be taking place at the Chief William Pow Wow Arbour at 2581 Highway 97.

Categories include Traditional, Grass, Chicken, Fancy and Jingle. Host drum is Sage Hills.

More than $66,000 in total payouts will be available to be won during the competition.

Sept. 9-10

44th Annual Williams Lake Harvest Fair

Halloween in September is the theme of this year’s 44th Annual Williams Lake Harvest Fair.

Set inside the curling arena at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds, the Harvest Fair exhibit hall will be home to a variety of vendors as well as fair entries in categories ranging from preserves to quilting, cut flowers to homemade wine and more.

Admission is $6 for adults, $3 6-12 and seniors, 5 and under free.

Singer, guitar, banjo player Shea De La Mare is back, Uncle Chris the Clown and Ted Couling caricatures. Party Kings is bringing several bouncy toys, face painting, balloon twisting, and a haunted barn. New this year, is a video game party truck.

There will also be the Mini Makers Market on Saturday only.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Fall Outdoor Market

The Station House Gallery is hosting its Fall Outdoor Market Saturday, Sept. 16.

Local businesses, organizations or youth groups are invited to sell locally crafted items, preloved treasures including household and outdoor items or preloved art and more.

Contact the Station House Gallery for a vendor spot.

CaribooFestival