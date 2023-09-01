EVENT GUIDE: Competition pow wow, Harvest Fair and Horsefly River Salmon Festival coming up

Do you have something to enter at the fall fair?

A row of fish prints hang to dry at the Horsefly River Salmon Festival on Sept. 10, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Sept. 8-10

Second Annual Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow

Join T’exelc (Williams Lake First Nation Traditional Territory) September 8, 9 and 10 for the Second Annual Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow.

The event will be taking place at the Chief William Pow Wow Arbour at 2581 Highway 97.

Categories include Traditional, Grass, Chicken, Fancy and Jingle. Host drum is Sage Hills.

More than $66,000 in total payouts will be available to be won during the competition.

Sept. 9-10

44th Annual Williams Lake Harvest Fair

Halloween in September is the theme of this year’s 44th Annual Williams Lake Harvest Fair.

Set inside the curling arena at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds, the Harvest Fair exhibit hall will be home to a variety of vendors as well as fair entries in categories ranging from preserves to quilting, cut flowers to homemade wine and more.

Admission is $6 for adults, $3 6-12 and seniors, 5 and under free.

Singer, guitar, banjo player Shea De La Mare is back, Uncle Chris the Clown and Ted Couling caricatures. Party Kings is bringing several bouncy toys, face painting, balloon twisting, and a haunted barn. New this year, is a video game party truck.

There will also be the Mini Makers Market on Saturday only.

Sept. 9-10

2023 Horsefly River Salmon Festival

The Horsefly River Roundtable invites the public to come celebrate the return of a million sockeye salmon to their spawning grounds on the beautiful Horsefly River.

The 2023 Horsefly River Salmon Festival is set to take place Saturday, Sept. 9 and 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Knowledgeable local river interpreters will be on hand to answer watershed questions all weekend long.

Guests can visit DFO information kiosks and representatives to learn about the Horsefly sockeye run or take part in fishy arts and crafts for children of all ages, and take part in Gyotaku — traditional Japanese fish painting.

Attendees can also follow the fully accessible Horsefly Salmon Habitat Trail to the spawning channels and learn more about this wonder of the natural world, and even participate in fish dissection to find out more about the inner workings of sockeye salmon.

Representatives from the Invasive Species Council of BC, Canadian Wildlife Federation, Northern Shuswap Tribal Council -Fisheries, Cariboo Conservation Society, Tolko, EDI and the Quesnel River Research Center will be on hand to talk about the watershed.

The public is also invited to check out some local vendors and listen to local musicians who will be playing by the river.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Fall Outdoor Market

The Station House Gallery is hosting its Fall Outdoor Market Saturday, Sept. 16.

Local businesses, organizations or youth groups are invited to sell locally crafted items, pre-loved treasures including household and outdoor items or pre-loved art and more.

Contact the Station House Gallery for a vendor spot.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Cariboo Chilcotin Elder College

Sign up for membership and choose from the 14 courses being offered this year through the Cariboo Chilcotin Elder College for those ages 55-plus. Come to St. Andrew’s United Church at 1000 Huckvale Place from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Late registration and sign up will take place on Sept. 27 at the Seniors’ Activity Centre from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

