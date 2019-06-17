Enviro Club prepares for Wells Grey Provincial Park adventure

Recently students were out on Williams Lake brushing up on their canoe skills

By Kim Zalay

Special to the Tribune/Advisor

A group of twelve students belonging to the Enviro Club at Lake City Secondary, Williams Lake Campus, will be heading out on June 24th for a five day trip of paddling and hiking on and around Murtle Lake in Wells Grey Provincial Park. Recently students participating the upcoming trip have been out on Williams Lake brushing up on their canoe skills.

Throughout the year the club has looked after recycling and composting at their campus, promoted/supported events which aim to educate the public in Earth-friendly habits and activities. The group also has looked to learn how they can make positive environmental impacts at home and in their community.

Read More: LCSS to host provincial student leadership convention in October 2019

The Enviro Club looks forward to exploring new areas within our region to gain a stronger understanding of the diversity of the ecosystems within our area and the care needed to maintain these extraordinary systems. In the middle of this year’s canoe trip the club members will take a day hike up into the alpine to not only enjoy the spectacular views, but also to check out the many plants within this ecosystem that has a very short growing season.

All this while continually enhancing lifelong skills such as camping, canoeing, hiking, outdoor safety and building new friendships.

Students from Lake City Secondary School’s Enviro Club brush up on their canoe skills, including water rescue, during a practice Tuesday evening on Williams Lake. The group is preparing for a five-day paddling and hiking trip around Murtle Lake in Wells Grey Provincial Park led by teacher Kim Zalay. Angie Mindus photos

Most Read