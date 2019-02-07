The meal will be served in ceramic bowls made by the Potters Guild specifically for the Empty Bowl Luncheon.

Empty Bowl Luncheon coming up

Enjoy a delicious luncheon while raising money for the food bank

Join the Cariboo Potters Guild and Community Arts Council for the Empty Bowls Food Bank fundraiser on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.

Staged at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139, the Empty Bowls luncheon runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and is a cash or cheque only event. For the price of $20 you get a delicious lunch of soup and bread provided by various participating restaurants at the Legion hall, and you even get to keep the bowl.

The meal will be served in ceramic bowls made by the Potters Guild specifically for the Empty Bowl Luncheon. The bowl will be yours to keep after you finish your meal to serve as a symbolic reminder that while your bowl may be full, someone else’s bowl, somewhere, is not.

Read More: Potters’ Empty Bowl project raises $4,564 for the food bank

This year a wide variety of restaurants and caterers are supplying delicious soup for the event.

There will also be a silent auction of various pottery creations and other items donated by the Potters guild and their friends to bid on.

All proceeds of the event will go directly to the Salvation Army Food Bank.


