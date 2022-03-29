Easter Festival to be back, bigger and better than ever in Williams Lake

Jazmyn Lyons of The Realm of Toys is the organizer

The Realm of Toys owner Jazmyn Lyons holds up some fundraising bunnies that will go toward the Easter Festival she and her mom are hosting in downtown Williams Lake on Sunday, April 17. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A downtown Easter festival is set to be back in Williams Lake in April and is expected to be bigger than it was in the past.

Organizer Jazmyn Lyons of The Realm of Toys said there will be a market happening, more food vendors, and general entertainment including a video game bus, the Easter bunny, a magician and some bouncy castles.

During the March 8 regular meeting, city council approved a temporary street closure of the section of Oliver Street between Second Avenue and Third Avenue.

A street closure is necessary because the festival has been growing in popularity.

In the first year, they expected 3o t0 40 people and got 150. The second year there were 300 people and the last one in 2019 saw 600 to 700 people attend.

“It has been very popular and this time around we don’t know if people will want to stay home to be cautious or if some people are so desperate for an event that we are going to see everybody.”

She is looking for more vendors and said the merchandise can be handmade or multi-level marketing.

“We are open to anything.”

There will be portapotties available too, which is helpful, she added.

So far she has some funds from Tolko Industries for the festival. but other than that the store is selling plush Easter bunny stuffies at the store to help raise more funds for the festival.

“If anyone is interested in sponsoring the festival we would appreciate it.”

While set-up and take-down time is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the actual festival will take place from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 17.

Read More: Bowl for Kids’ Sake is back at Cariboo Bowling Lanes for 2022

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CommunityFestival