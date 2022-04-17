The Realm of Toys owner Jazmyn Lyons holds up some fundraising bunnies that will go toward the Easter Festival she and her mom are hosting in downtown Williams Lake on Sunday, April 17. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Realm of Toys owner Jazmyn Lyons holds up some fundraising bunnies that will go toward the Easter Festival she and her mom are hosting in downtown Williams Lake on Sunday, April 17. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Easter Festival goes Sunday, April 17 in Williams Lake

Festival time is noon to 3 p.m.

Organizers of the Easter Festival taking place Sunday, April 17, in downtown Williams Lake, are hoping the forecast for sunshine holds.

“We are crossing our fingers,” said Jazmyn Lyons of The Realm of Toys, who is organizing the festival with her mom Joan Douillard.

The festival will go from noon to 3 p.m. and will include a market, food vendors, and general entertainment such as a video game bus, the Easter bunny, a magician and some bouncy castles.

“We are telling people to come hungry because there will be lots of food and CJ’s will be hosting its Sunday brunch,” Jazmyn said.

City council has approved a temporary street closure of the section of Oliver Street between Second Avenue and Third Avenue for the event. There will be portapotties available.

Set-up and take-down time for volunteers is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake

Previous story
Cariboo Festival back for 2022 in Williams Lake

Just Posted

The Realm of Toys owner Jazmyn Lyons holds up some fundraising bunnies that will go toward the Easter Festival she and her mom are hosting in downtown Williams Lake on Sunday, April 17. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Easter Festival goes Sunday, April 17 in Williams Lake

Eva Pölöskey, of Accent Chocolates on Main Street in Penticton, has been as busy as the Easter bunny hand crafting special chocolate Easter eggs. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter?

Abigayle Kotyk was performing in the self-accompanied vocals category in the Cariboo Festival.
Cariboo Festival back for 2022 in Williams Lake

Nurses Stacey Isaac, from left, Elizabeth Stadnyk, Sheila Mack, Sandra Palombi, Kayla Smith complete their training for Kidney Check screening with Grace Oloresisimo, the trainer. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Kidney health focus of Three Corners Health Society project