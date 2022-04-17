Easter Festival goes Sunday, April 17 in Williams Lake

The Realm of Toys owner Jazmyn Lyons holds up some fundraising bunnies that will go toward the Easter Festival she and her mom are hosting in downtown Williams Lake on Sunday, April 17. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Organizers of the Easter Festival taking place Sunday, April 17, in downtown Williams Lake, are hoping the forecast for sunshine holds.

“We are crossing our fingers,” said Jazmyn Lyons of The Realm of Toys, who is organizing the festival with her mom Joan Douillard.

The festival will go from noon to 3 p.m. and will include a market, food vendors, and general entertainment such as a video game bus, the Easter bunny, a magician and some bouncy castles.

“We are telling people to come hungry because there will be lots of food and CJ’s will be hosting its Sunday brunch,” Jazmyn said.

City council has approved a temporary street closure of the section of Oliver Street between Second Avenue and Third Avenue for the event. There will be portapotties available.

Set-up and take-down time for volunteers is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



