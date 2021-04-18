Amanda Price, from left, and Trevor Bigg are gearing up for a community garbage pick up on Earth Day, April 22, and inviting everyone to participate. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Amanda Price, from left, and Trevor Bigg are gearing up for a community garbage pick up on Earth Day, April 22, and inviting everyone to participate. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Earth Day garbage pickup planned for downtown Williams Lake

Set aside Thursday, April 22 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. to help make a difference

Two Williams Lake realtors are teaming up with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Williams Lake to host an Earth Day garbage cleanup.

Trevor Bigg and Amanda Price of eXp Realty said they came up with the idea because it could fill the need of cleaning up the downtown and the public’s craving for community interaction.

“We thought what a better way to celebrate Earth Day altogether,” Bigg said. “With the snow melting, it’s uncovered sudden heaps of garbage and we thought it was the perfect time to do it.”

Anyone wanting to participate will be asked to sign it at the Downtown Williams Lake BIA parking lot on the corner of Oliver Street and Third Avenue for the one-hour event which will take place Thursday, April 22, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

As a former mentor in Big Brothers Big Sisters school program, Bigg said he is a big fan of the organization and asked if they wanted to collaborate on the event.

“Their community involvement is amazing — we love what they do. We are pretty excited to be pairing up with them.”

BBSS executive director Angela Kadar said the city has offered safety vests, gloves, bags and hand-held garbage pickers and the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society contacted her to say they’d participate as well as Fullfill Williams Lake.

The plan is to keep COVID-19 safety regulations intact, so there will be no crowding at the sign-in and a draw for prizes at 5 p.m. will be done over Facebook. All youth participating must be with an adult.

Read more: New executive director of BBBSWL ready to expand their services

Kadar is hoping it will become an annual event.

“We used to adopt a block and have been wanting to do something further,” she said.

Bigg and Price picked up 10 T-shirts for the event they had made locally and said with a recent donation from Gibraltar Mine they are hoping to print some more.

Bigg’s family moved to Horsefly from the Lower Mainland 11 years ago and he moved into Williams Lake after high school.

Price has lived in Williams Lake her whole life and said she and Price are hoping to plan some more community events.

Kadar encouraged everyone to participate, even it means cleaning up the areas near where they live if it’s not possible to attend the event downtown.

Bigg was a delegation at the city council meeting Tuesday, April 13 and said the Williams Lake Lions Club will be attending to do a battery drive where people can drop off batteries for recycling.

Anyone wanting to participate is asked to go to the Big Brothers Big Sisters website at www.bbswlake.com and click on Bigg Garbage Pick Up to fill out names and contact information.

If someone doesn’t have access to the website it can be filled in on the day of the pick up by one of the organizers at the parking lot outside of Downtown Williams Lake BIA.

Read more: Earth Day: A new relationship to wildlife is needed for nature and people


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Williams Lake Lions Club hosting recycle battery event on Earth Day

Just Posted

Water is nearing Highway 20 Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Tl’etinqox First Nation (Anaham). (Photo submitted)
Spring freshet has water rising close to Highway 20 at Tl’etinqox First Nation

Other damaged sections of Highway 20 are also under repairs

Jim Hilton pens a column on forestry each week for the Williams Lake Tribune.
FOREST INK: Electrifying the logging industry

Up to now most electric versions are only small to mid sized vehicles

Trevor Bigg, from left, and Amanda Price of eXp Realty are inviting everyone to participate in an hour-long garbage pick up event on Earth Day April 22. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Earth Day garbage pickup planned for downtown Williams Lake

Set aside Thursday, April 22 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. to help make a difference

Williams Lake Lions Club members will be hosting a battery recycling drive on Earth Day, April 22 at the corner of Oliver Street and Third Avenue from 2 to 5 p.m. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake Lions Club hosting recycle battery event on Earth Day

Keeping heavy metals out of landfills reason enough to think differently about recycling batteries

A two-hectare fire is burning between Canim Lake and Hawkins Lake. (Photo submitted).
Updated: BC Wildfire Service called in to help with blaze near Hawkins Lake

Crews setting up a fuel-free perimetre at the site on Resort Road.

Vancouver resident Beryl Pye was witness to a “concerning,” spontaneous dance party that spread throughout social groups at Kitsilano Beach on April 16. (Screen grab/Beryl Pye)
VIDEO: Dance party erupts at Vancouver’s Kitsilano Beach to the dismay of onlookers

‘It was a complete disregard for current COVID-19 public health orders,’ says Vancouver resident Beryl Pye

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Each spring, the Okanagan Fest-of-Ale is held in Penticton. This year, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival will not be held. However, beer is still available. How much do you know about this beverage? (pxfuel.com)
QUIZ: How much do you really know about beer?

Put your knowledge to the test with this short quiz

Lord Tweedsmuir’s Tremmel States-Jones jumps a player and the goal line to score a touchdown against the Kelowna Owls in 2019. The face of high school football, along with a majority of other high school sports, could significantly change if a new governance proposal is passed at the B.C. School Sports AGM May 1. (Malin Jordan)
Power struggle: New governance model proposed for B.C. high school sports

Most commissions are against the new model, but B.C. School Sports (BCSS) and its board is in favour

Pall Bearers carrying the coffin of the Duke of Edinburgh, followed by the Prince of Wales, left and Princess Anne, right, into St George’s Chapel for his funeral, at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021. (Danny Lawson/Pool via AP)
Trudeau announces $200K donation to Duke of Edinburgh award as Prince Philip laid to rest

A tribute to the late prince’s ‘remarkable life and his selfless service,’ the Prime Minister said Saturday

Vancouver-based Doubleview Gold Corp. is developing claims in an area north of Telegraph Creek that occupies an important place in Tahltan oral histories, said Chad Norman Day, president of the Tahltan Central Government. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO)
B.C. Indigenous nation opposes mineral exploration in culturally sensitive area

There’s “no way” the Tahltan would ever support a mine there, says Chad Norman Day, president of its central government

Stz’uminus Elder George Harris, Ladysmith Mayor Aaron Stone, and Stz’uminus Chief Roxanne Harris opened the ceremony. (Cole Schisler photo)
Symbolic red dresses rehung along B.C. highway after vandals tore them down

Leaders from Stz’uminus First Nation and the Town of Ladysmith hung new dresses on Sat. April 17

A Western toadlet crosses the centre line of Elk View Road in Chilliwack on Aug. 26, 2010. A tunnel underneath the road has since been installed to help them migrate cross the road. Saturday, April 24 is Save the Frogs Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Progress File)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of April 18 to 24

Save the Frogs Day, Love Your Thighs Day and Scream Day are all coming up this week

Local carpenter Tyler Bohn embarked on a quest to create the East Sooke Treehouse, after seeing people build similar structures on a Discovery Channel show. (East Sooke Treehouse Facebook photo)
PHOTOS: B.C. carpenter builds fort inspired by TV’s ‘Treehouse Masters’

The whimsical structure features a wooden walking path, a loft, kitchen – and is now listed on Airbnb

Most Read