Earth Day garbage pickup planned for downtown Williams Lake

Set aside Thursday, April 22 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. to help make a difference

Amanda Price, from left, and Trevor Bigg are gearing up for a community garbage pick up on Earth Day, April 22, and inviting everyone to participate. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Two Williams Lake realtors are teaming up with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Williams Lake to host an Earth Day garbage cleanup.

Trevor Bigg and Amanda Price of eXp Realty said they came up with the idea because it could fill the need of cleaning up the downtown and the public’s craving for community interaction.

“We thought what a better way to celebrate Earth Day altogether,” Bigg said. “With the snow melting, it’s uncovered sudden heaps of garbage and we thought it was the perfect time to do it.”

Anyone wanting to participate will be asked to sign it at the Downtown Williams Lake BIA parking lot on the corner of Oliver Street and Third Avenue for the one-hour event which will take place Thursday, April 22, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

As a former mentor in Big Brothers Big Sisters school program, Bigg said he is a big fan of the organization and asked if they wanted to collaborate on the event.

“Their community involvement is amazing — we love what they do. We are pretty excited to be pairing up with them.”

BBSS executive director Angela Kadar said the city has offered safety vests, gloves, bags and hand-held garbage pickers and the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society contacted her to say they’d participate as well as Fullfill Williams Lake.

The plan is to keep COVID-19 safety regulations intact, so there will be no crowding at the sign-in and a draw for prizes at 5 p.m. will be done over Facebook. All youth participating must be with an adult.

Kadar is hoping it will become an annual event.

“We used to adopt a block and have been wanting to do something further,” she said.

Bigg and Price picked up 10 T-shirts for the event they had made locally and said with a recent donation from Gibraltar Mine they are hoping to print some more.

Bigg’s family moved to Horsefly from the Lower Mainland 11 years ago and he moved into Williams Lake after high school.

Price has lived in Williams Lake her whole life and said she and Price are hoping to plan some more community events.

Kadar encouraged everyone to participate, even it means cleaning up the areas near where they live if it’s not possible to attend the event downtown.

Bigg was a delegation at the city council meeting Tuesday, April 13 and said the Williams Lake Lions Club will be attending to do a battery drive where people can drop off batteries for recycling.

Anyone wanting to participate is asked to go to the Big Brothers Big Sisters website at www.bbswlake.com and click on Bigg Garbage Pick Up to fill out names and contact information.

If someone doesn’t have access to the website it can be filled in on the day of the pick up by one of the organizers at the parking lot outside of Downtown Williams Lake BIA.

