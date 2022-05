Al Tranq picks up trash in an alley during the Second Annual Bigg Earth Day Garbage Pick-up. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Bonnie Johannesen, Kim Tranq and Al Tranq head out hoping to fill their garbage bags during the second annual Bigg Earth Day Garbage Pick-up Friday, April 22. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Williams Lake Lions Club president Wilf Goerwell was collecting batteries for recycling with help from Williams Lake Stampede Princess Kennady Dyck and Queen Karena Sokolan. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Trevor Bigg was happy to see many people showing up for the second annual Earth Day Garbage pick-up in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo -Williams Lake Tribune) Supplies and swag were available to anyone participating in the Bigg Earth Day Garbage Pick-up held Friday, April 22 in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Earth Day saw dozens of residents pick up garbage in Williams Lake.

Organized by Trevor Bigg, Amanda Price and Big Brothers Big Sisters, the second annual Bigg Earth Day Garbage Pick-up also included the Lions Club of Williams Lake doing its second annual collection of batteries for recycling.

