Earth Day activities happening Saturday in Williams Lake

Earth Day this year is right around the corner. Check out what Earth-friendly activities are happening in Williams Lake this weekend to celebrate the natural world around us.

Seniors Village

On Saturday, April 21, Retirement Concepts is hosting an Earth Day Open House from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Williams Lake Senior’s Village.

During the event, Oliver Berger of the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society’s Waste Wise team will be leading a composting seminar.

A meet and mingle will be hosted from 1 – 1:30 p.m., where appetizers and refreshments will be served. The company will also be featuring and showcasing their one and two bedroom assisted living sweets.

“Everyone is welcome, there will be door prizes, give-aways and tips and tricks on how to be Earth-friendly and reduce our carbon footprint,” said Tammy Deausy, marketing manager for Retirement Concepts.

Scout Island

Scout Island will be hosting a “Busy beavers and spring fun in the mud” event on Saturday, April 21 from 1 to 3 p.m. Environmental educator Paula Laita will be teaching about the fascinating mammal’s amazing adaptations, and participants will be able to buld their own beaver lodge, go for a nature walk to see the beaver lodges and play spring games. For more information on the free family event, call 250-398-8523.