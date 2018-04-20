A beaver takes a casual swim through Scout Island this spring (Angie Mindus photo)

Earth Day activities happening Saturday in Williams Lake

Scout Island and Seniors Village each hosting events from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday

Earth Day this year is right around the corner. Check out what Earth-friendly activities are happening in Williams Lake this weekend to celebrate the natural world around us.

Seniors Village

On Saturday, April 21, Retirement Concepts is hosting an Earth Day Open House from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Williams Lake Senior’s Village.

During the event, Oliver Berger of the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society’s Waste Wise team will be leading a composting seminar.

A meet and mingle will be hosted from 1 – 1:30 p.m., where appetizers and refreshments will be served. The company will also be featuring and showcasing their one and two bedroom assisted living sweets.

“Everyone is welcome, there will be door prizes, give-aways and tips and tricks on how to be Earth-friendly and reduce our carbon footprint,” said Tammy Deausy, marketing manager for Retirement Concepts.

Scout Island

Scout Island will be hosting a “Busy beavers and spring fun in the mud” event on Saturday, April 21 from 1 to 3 p.m. Environmental educator Paula Laita will be teaching about the fascinating mammal’s amazing adaptations, and participants will be able to buld their own beaver lodge, go for a nature walk to see the beaver lodges and play spring games. For more information on the free family event, call 250-398-8523.

Previous story
Paul Grinder wins 2017-2018 hockey pool
Next story
Time to let go for BC bears, otters, bobcat

Just Posted

Cattle Country: Ranchers adjust after 2017 wildfires and lingering winter

Ranchers in the Cariboo Chilcotin are making adjustments this calving season with prolonged winter conditions

GALLERY: 81st Annual Williams Lake Bull Sale

More than 150 bulls were sold in Williams Lake Friday

Cariboo Fire Centre urges caution with open burning

With 40-kilometre wind gusts in the forecast for Saturday, the public is urged to be careful with any open burning

Theft at Mt. Timothy latest challenge for local ski hill

Society president Mike Kidston still hoping local politicians will support referendum on funding

Prescribed burns to take place near Riske Creek

Burns set to preserve grassland ecosystems

Lt.-Gov. Guichon believes she made the right decision

Outgoing Lt.-Gov Judith Guichon said her most memorable moments weren’t surrounding the election

Time to let go for BC bears, otters, bobcat

Northern Lights Wildlife shelter near Smithers set to release orphaned animals this spring.

VIDEO: Smokers talk pot rules at annual 4-20 event

Annual pot protest-meets-festival in Vancouver attracted hundreds to vendors, concert

New funds, recruits set to alleviate B.C. sheriff shortage

The Government of British Columbia announced new sheriff graduates, funding for more classes

Video: RCMP investigation gets a deer little photobomb

Princeton RCMP were conducting a drug investigation in Princeton which a deer strolled through

Farnworth says five years too long for feds to deal with organized crime in medical pot

Needs to be dealt with much sooner than that, B.C. Public Safety Minister says

UPDATED: Unions, CP Rail come to agreement, avoiding work stoppage

Locomotive engineers, conductors and signals specialists seeking new collective agreements.

B.C. woman known to hitchhike around province missing

Aislynn Hanson, 18, last seen April 13; known to travel throughout B.C. by hitchhiking

B.C. court relies on Facebook to track down missing defendant

A court in Princeton, B.C. relied on Facebook to track down a B.C. missing his court date

Most Read