Eagle rescued in the Cariboo near railway track sent for rehabilitation

Michelle Obre spied the eagle Saturday near Wright Station Road

With help from her son and his girlfriend, Michelle Obre from 140 Mile House rescued an eagle she found sitting on a railway track near Lac La Hache Saturday evening. (Michelle Obre photo)

A Cariboo area woman came to the rescue of an eagle Saturday evening after noticing it was sitting on the railway tracks near Lac La Hache.

Michelle Obre had gone out for a drive along Wright Station Road.

She spied the eagle on her way out, stopped and took a few photographs.

When she returned about an hour later, she saw it had not moved.

“There was another eagle nearby in a tree and they seemed to be communicating and then a bald eagle landed nearby as well.”

Obre sent a photograph of the eagle to Sue Burton in Williams Lake who volunteers for Second Chance Wildlife Rescue out of Quesnel.

Read more: Cariboo lynx photo captures BC SPCA Peoples Choice Award

Once she saw the photo, Burton encouraged Obre to try and rescue it.

Calling in her son and his girlfriend to help, Obre got her son to grab the eagle with a blanket.

“It was trying to fly but couldn’t get an inch of the ground and when my son Tyler held it in the blanket it didn’t have any grip to hold on and it seemed very light.”

They put the eagle in a crate and took it to her home at 140 Mile, where they placed it in a rabbit cage.

“Sue had asked if I had any fish, which I did, so I fed it some,” Obre said.

Burton contacted Dr. Ross Hawkes at Williams Lake Veterinary Hospital and half an hour later, Obre arranged met him at the clinic.

“The last I spoke to Sue, she wondered if it was lead poisoning because we there were no physical signs of injuries.”

The eagle will now be transported to OWL Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society in Delta.

Two years ago Obre rescued an eagle along Highway 97 that was sent to OWL.

“I got to release it later and that was neat. I guess I’m a bit of a bird whisperer,” she said, chuckling.

Read more: Three rehabilitated raptors released back into the Cariboo region


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

WildlifeWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Williams Lake senior rings in 90th birthday with reverse parade

Just Posted

Eagle rescued in the Cariboo near railway track sent for rehabilitation

Michelle Obre spied the eagle Saturday near Wright Station Road

Interior Health reporting 45 new COVID-19 cases

Dr. Bonnie Henry concerned over increase in cases ‘especially among young people’

2020 white Toyota RAV stolen in Williams Lake

Cariboo Chevrolet Buick GMC notified RCMP of the theft Saturday, July 18

Williams Lake proceeding with tax sale, move normally results in payment of delinquent taxes

COVID-19 did not impact the percentage of taxes paid, said City’s CFO

First Nation health centre to capture compassionate co-existence between horses and humans

Tl’etinqox equine therapy to focus on youth and families

‘Blessed to be alive’: Dashcam video captures Highway 1 collision with semi near Shuswap

Golden resident shares harrowing footage from July 15 incident

Days after missing daughters found dead, Quebec father’s body found: Police

Martin Carpentier has been missing since last being seen with his daughters on July 8

Man, 23, struck and killed by train in Smithers

Smithers RCMP calling it a tragic accident at this point but are continuing to investigate

‘We’re on the edge’: B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths since Friday

Cases rose among young people, Dr. Bonnie Henry said

B.C.’s COVID-19 community infection rate held below 1%

Survey finds widespread worry about pandemic impact

Rules on nicotine content, advertising, flavours for vaping come into effect in B.C.

Previously announced measures aimed at reducing vaping among youth

Ferry en route to Vancouver Island discovers unoccupied Zodiac on open ocean

BC Ferries says smaller boat likely a tender that broke away

Coastal B.C. community’s real estate predicament might be turning it into a ghost town

In Kyuquot, off treaty land, more outsiders have ‘holiday-home’ properties than locals who can’t secure financing to buy homes

Abbotsford Police officer remains on life support after assault in Nelson

Const. Allan Young, 55, was critically injured in incident on July 16

Most Read