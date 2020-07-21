Eagle rescued in the Cariboo near railway track sent for rehabilitation

With help from her son and his girlfriend, Michelle Obre from 140 Mile House rescued an eagle she found sitting on a railway track near Lac La Hache Saturday evening. (Michelle Obre photo)

A Cariboo area woman came to the rescue of an eagle Saturday evening after noticing it was sitting on the railway tracks near Lac La Hache.

Michelle Obre had gone out for a drive along Wright Station Road.

She spied the eagle on her way out, stopped and took a few photographs.

When she returned about an hour later, she saw it had not moved.

“There was another eagle nearby in a tree and they seemed to be communicating and then a bald eagle landed nearby as well.”

Obre sent a photograph of the eagle to Sue Burton in Williams Lake who volunteers for Second Chance Wildlife Rescue out of Quesnel.

Once she saw the photo, Burton encouraged Obre to try and rescue it.

Calling in her son and his girlfriend to help, Obre got her son to grab the eagle with a blanket.

“It was trying to fly but couldn’t get an inch of the ground and when my son Tyler held it in the blanket it didn’t have any grip to hold on and it seemed very light.”

They put the eagle in a crate and took it to her home at 140 Mile, where they placed it in a rabbit cage.

“Sue had asked if I had any fish, which I did, so I fed it some,” Obre said.

Burton contacted Dr. Ross Hawkes at Williams Lake Veterinary Hospital and half an hour later, Obre arranged met him at the clinic.

“The last I spoke to Sue, she wondered if it was lead poisoning because we there were no physical signs of injuries.”

The eagle will now be transported to OWL Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society in Delta.

Two years ago Obre rescued an eagle along Highway 97 that was sent to OWL.

“I got to release it later and that was neat. I guess I’m a bit of a bird whisperer,” she said, chuckling.

