E-Sports Summer Tour: The Puddle a ‘Smashing’ success

Patrick Davies photos Bryton Kaufman, the owner of Adventure Games Inc., was proud to put on the Esports Summer Tour: The Puddle along with his partners Volcanic Gaming, who ran the tournament side of the event. All told around 47 gamers of all ages took part in the event which Kaufman said was super exciting to see and makes him want to host another tournament in the future.

Forty-seven participants of all ages turned out to the Elks Hall basement July 20 for the first ever eSports tournament in the lakecity.

Players, including six who travelled from Prince George specifically for the event, battled it out in two games: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Apex Legends for cash prizes in an eSports environment — hosted by Williams Lake’s Adventure Games Inc. and Prince George’s Volcanic Gaming Ltd. billed as the ESports Summer Tour: The Puddle.

Adventure Games Inc. owner Bryton Kaufman said it was great experience and everyone seemed to enjoy themselves.

“They were super into it,” Kaufman said. “We would definitely host a similar event again and we learned a lot from this.”

He said everyone had an absurd amount of fun putting on the event.

“We couldn’t have made it happen without the community and support from our sponsors, most of all Volcanic Gaming,” he said.

“We can’t wait to host the next big eSports event for Williams Lake and the Cariboo.”

Top five results from the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate singles tournament are as follows:

1.) Jordan Bird (5W, 0L)

2.) Matthew Kipling (4W, 2L)

3.) Devon Nand (4W, 2L)

4.) Raymond Strohschein (3W, 2L)

5.) Jonathan Bishop (4W, 2L)

5.) Thomas Rawling (3W, 2L)

Tim Ward, meanwhile, brought home first place in the Apex Legends tournament and $250.

For his efforts winning Smash, Bird won $250, while Kipling nabbed $100 in second. Nand, in third, picked up $50.

Players also competed in Smash Bros. Ultimate doubles, however, results are not currently available.



Tim Ward laughs as he takes on Williams Lake’s own Isidore Kalalest, one of the Little Brothers of Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Williams Lake who got into the Esports Summer Tour: The Puddle for free on Saturday, July 20.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate was one of two games played competitively at the Esports Summer Tour: The Puddle, the other being Apex Legends. Patrick Davies photo