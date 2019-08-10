E-Sports Summer Tour: The Puddle a ‘Smashing’ success

Forty-seven participants of all ages turned out to the Elks Hall basement July 20 for the first ever eSports tournament in the lakecity.
Players, including six who travelled from Prince George specifically for the event, battled it out in two games: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Apex Legends for cash prizes in an eSports environment — hosted by Williams Lake’s Adventure Games Inc. and Prince George’s Volcanic Gaming Ltd. billed as the ESports Summer Tour: The Puddle.
Adventure Games Inc. owner Bryton Kaufman said it was great experience and everyone seemed to enjoy themselves.
“They were super into it,” Kaufman said. “We would definitely host a similar event again and we learned a lot from this.”
He said everyone had an absurd amount of fun putting on the event.
“We couldn’t have made it happen without the community and support from our sponsors, most of all Volcanic Gaming,” he said.
“We can’t wait to host the next big eSports event for Williams Lake and the Cariboo.”
Read More: Adventure Games Inc. brings Esports to the lakecity
Top five results from the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate singles tournament are as follows:
1.) Jordan Bird (5W, 0L)
2.) Matthew Kipling (4W, 2L)
3.) Devon Nand (4W, 2L)
4.) Raymond Strohschein (3W, 2L)
5.) Jonathan Bishop (4W, 2L)
5.) Thomas Rawling (3W, 2L)
Tim Ward, meanwhile, brought home first place in the Apex Legends tournament and $250.
For his efforts winning Smash, Bird won $250, while Kipling nabbed $100 in second. Nand, in third, picked up $50.
Players also competed in Smash Bros. Ultimate doubles, however, results are not currently available.
sports@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter