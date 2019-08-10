Patrick Davies photos Bryton Kaufman, the owner of Adventure Games Inc., was proud to put on the Esports Summer Tour: The Puddle along with his partners Volcanic Gaming, who ran the tournament side of the event. All told around 47 gamers of all ages took part in the event which Kaufman said was super exciting to see and makes him want to host another tournament in the future.

E-Sports Summer Tour: The Puddle a ‘Smashing’ success

Forty-seven participants of all ages turned out to the Elks Hall basement July 20

Forty-seven participants of all ages turned out to the Elks Hall basement July 20 for the first ever eSports tournament in the lakecity.

Players, including six who travelled from Prince George specifically for the event, battled it out in two games: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Apex Legends for cash prizes in an eSports environment — hosted by Williams Lake’s Adventure Games Inc. and Prince George’s Volcanic Gaming Ltd. billed as the ESports Summer Tour: The Puddle.

Adventure Games Inc. owner Bryton Kaufman said it was great experience and everyone seemed to enjoy themselves.

“They were super into it,” Kaufman said. “We would definitely host a similar event again and we learned a lot from this.”

He said everyone had an absurd amount of fun putting on the event.

“We couldn’t have made it happen without the community and support from our sponsors, most of all Volcanic Gaming,” he said.

“We can’t wait to host the next big eSports event for Williams Lake and the Cariboo.”

Read More: Adventure Games Inc. brings Esports to the lakecity

Top five results from the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate singles tournament are as follows:

1.) Jordan Bird (5W, 0L)

2.) Matthew Kipling (4W, 2L)

3.) Devon Nand (4W, 2L)

4.) Raymond Strohschein (3W, 2L)

5.) Jonathan Bishop (4W, 2L)

5.) Thomas Rawling (3W, 2L)

Tim Ward, meanwhile, brought home first place in the Apex Legends tournament and $250.

For his efforts winning Smash, Bird won $250, while Kipling nabbed $100 in second. Nand, in third, picked up $50.

Players also competed in Smash Bros. Ultimate doubles, however, results are not currently available.


sports@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Tim Ward laughs as he takes on Williams Lake’s own Isidore Kalalest, one of the Little Brothers of Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Williams Lake who got into the Esports Summer Tour: The Puddle for free on Saturday, July 20.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate was one of two games played competitively at the Esports Summer Tour: The Puddle, the other being Apex Legends. Patrick Davies photo

Gamers of all ages and backgrounds came out for a full day of Super Smash Bros Ultimate and Apex Legends at the Esports Summer Tour: The Puddle. Patrick Davies photo

Previous story
Thousands of pounds of food donated to Salvation Army food bank thanks to WLFD

Just Posted

Thousands of pounds of food donated to Salvation Army food bank thanks to WLFD

Almost three months worth of food was donated to the Salvation Army Food Bank this week

City hosting public consultation on Pinnacle Pellet’s proposed expansion

Residents of the lakecity will be given the opportunity to speak for or against this proposal

WATCH: Lakecity enjoys evening performance by Don Alder

Performances in the Park enjoys clear skies and a talented night of music

EDITORIAL: In awe of 4-H

More than 100 young people are participating in the Williams Lake and District 61st Annual 4-H Show and Sale

Update: Road reopens at Rudy Johnson Bridge

Traffic can go through the area now

Calls to eat more plants, less meat also in line with Canada’s food guide: McKenna

In some Canadian provinces, the methane produced by livestock is a significant source of greenhouse gases

Sea to Sky Gondola cable may have been cut deliberately: Squamish RCMP

Operators of the Squamish, B.C. gondola said it will be inoperable until further notice

Mexican expat allegedly harassed by fake immigration officer while busking in Victoria

Fernando Garci-Crespo Santalo says he was approached by a man while singing in Spanish

RCMP find item that may be connected to northern B.C. murder cases

Items not detailed but could be relevant, said police

Horse tests positive for West Nile Virus in Princeton, B.C.

West Nile Virus is a disease that can spread from infected corvid birds

Powerful photo showing fire crew huddled together in Okanagan goes viral

The image was captured by a resident in Oliver on Aug. 9 at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Syrians gradually integrating into Canadian society, latest report finds

Pledge to resettle 25,000 Syrian refugees became a hallmark promise from the Liberals in 2015

B.C. VIEWS: Sawmill struggles as NDP boosts northwest log exports

Skeena Sawmills comeback threatened by B.C. government

Taking the long way: Two men paddle from southern B.C. to Alaska

The 1,287-kilometre trip took 55 days

Most Read