Dry grad raffle grand prize a 2019 Chevrolet Spark LS

The draw date is Saturday, June 8 at 11 p.m. at the Cariboo Memorial Complex during dry grad

Williams Lake future graduates James McEachen, (from left) Mathew Samson, Thomas Burke, Jaxon Passeri, Jared Brown, Aiden Galloway, Mathew Mercer, Seth Kirkbride and Jackson Briscoe pose with a 2019 Chevrolet Spark LS, the grand prize for this year’s Dry Grad raffle.

Tickets are selling quickly for this year’s dry grad raffle, with the grand prize being a 2019 Chevrolet Spark LS.

Donated by HUB Insurance Brokers and Cariboo GM, this car is valued at $12,050. Raffle tickets go for $10 and can be bought via HUB Insurance Brokers, Cariboo GM or from many parents of graduating students.

All proceeds from the raffle go towards supporting dry grad, which is set to place next weekend.

Other raffle prizes include a bench valued at $800 from Cariboo Steel and Top Notch Log Homes for second place, a $300 gift certificate from United Concrete for third place and a $250 Samsung Tablet donated by Councillor Sheila Boehm.

