Williams Lake future graduates James McEachen, (from left) Mathew Samson, Thomas Burke, Jaxon Passeri, Jared Brown, Aiden Galloway, Mathew Mercer, Seth Kirkbride and Jackson Briscoe pose with a 2019 Chevrolet Spark LS, the grand prize for this year’s Dry Grad raffle.

Dry grad raffle grand prize a 2019 Chevrolet Spark LS

The draw date is Saturday, June 8 at 11 p.m. at the Cariboo Memorial Complex during dry grad

Tickets are selling quickly for this year’s dry grad raffle, with the grand prize being a 2019 Chevrolet Spark LS.

Donated by HUB Insurance Brokers and Cariboo GM, this car is valued at $12,050. Raffle tickets go for $10 and can be bought via HUB Insurance Brokers, Cariboo GM or from many parents of graduating students.

All proceeds from the raffle go towards supporting dry grad, which is set to place next weekend.

Other raffle prizes include a bench valued at $800 from Cariboo Steel and Top Notch Log Homes for second place, a $300 gift certificate from United Concrete for third place and a $250 Samsung Tablet donated by Councillor Sheila Boehm.

The draw date is Saturday, June 8 at 11 p.m. at the Cariboo Memorial Complex during dry grad.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Museum receives modern-day artifact from CCCTA

Just Posted

Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club to support Golfathon for ALS

Morgan Day has been participating in the Golfathon for ALS for several years

Dry grad raffle grand prize a 2019 Chevrolet Spark LS

The draw date is Saturday, June 8 at 11 p.m. at the Cariboo Memorial Complex during dry grad

Great turnout for 48th BC Forest Service Trap Shoot

The 48th BC Forest Service Trap Shoot was held at Alexis Creek’s Chilcotin Rod and Gun Club Range

Museum receives modern-day artifact from CCCTA

Preserving recent history is just as important as ancient history

LCSS drama teacher looks to the program’s future

Costumes, props and sets are what is needed for next year

VIDEO: Cruise ship slams into tourist boat, dock in Venice

The cruise ship blared its horn as it plows into the much smaller river boat and the dock

Emotional ceremony to mark release of inquiry report on Indigenous women, girls

Similar issues were raised during the course of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s work

B.C. VIEWS: NDP’s construction rebuild showing some big cracks

Highway cost overruns have just begun under U.S. union deal

Weekend gas prices drop under $1.60 a litre in Metro Vancouver

Record highs hit over $1.70 earlier this spring

Huawei pushes ahead with rural internet strategy in Canada despite controversy

It’s affecting life-saving information in wildfire-ravaged B.C.

‘Opioid epidemic:’ Pharmacists call for stricter access to low-dose codeine

Codeine is an opiate used as a painkiller and to treat coughs but can be misused

Missing, murdered women inquiry urges review of justice system policies

The report is being released on Monday, but several media outlets have received leaked copies

What, them worry? Warriors confident despite NBA finals hole

Golden State had won 12 straight Game 1s before falling 118-109 on Thursday to the Toronto Raptors

B.C. to send 120 more firefighters to Alberta, Yukon

Service says 137 people, including 116 firefighters, will be deployed in Alberta for up to 19 days

Most Read