Dry grad car winner accepts keys from Cariboo GM

Benner said she bought six tickets, but never expected to win

Cariboo GM sales and leasing’s Marilee Vickers (from left), HUB International’s Krista Gerrior and Roger Gysel, Cariboo GM sales manager Doug Peters and Cariboo GM sales and leasing’s Rick Baerg (right) present the keys to a 2021 Chevrolet Spark to this year’s lucky Dry Grad Car Raffle winner Margarette Benner of 150 Mile House.

Benner said she bought six tickets, but never expected to win, and added she just wanted to support this year’s graduating class.

The giveaway of a Chevrolet Spark has been an ongoing partnership between the Williams Lake Dry Grad Committee, Cariboo GM and HUB International for the past five years.



