Drivers mindful of lone pheasant in downtown Horsefly

He’s been hanging around for about a month eating gravel off the road

Horsefly Realty managing broker Michelle Wong who snapped a photograph of the pheasant made a Christmas greeting as well. Michelle Wong photo

A pheasant that has been roaming on the road in downtown Horsefly for about a month even has truck drivers slowing down for him.

“He eats gravel from the road so you have to be careful when you drive there,” said Horsefly resident Linda Bartsch. “He is not very traffic savvy, but he certainly is pretty.”

Bartsch said the pheasant hangs around between Clarke’s General Store and the Horsefly Service and they see him almost every day.

He also like to go near the Horsefly River because there is lots of natural food there, she added.

“He comes up to the road to eat the gravel, which he needs to digest his food.”

Bartsch confirmed the pheasant did escape from someone, but they don’t know who, and while he has not been named by anyone so far, suggested he should be named ‘Lucky’ because he is not very good around traffic.



